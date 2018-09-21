Michael Saudino, the Bergen County sheriff, admitted Thursday that he made racist and homophobic remarks that were recorded in secret earlier this year, but he resisted numerous calls to resign.

The comments that were recorded in secret and published by public radio station WNYC on Thursday include attacks on Attorney General Gubir Grewal, Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver and black people as a whole.

"These remarks are not representative of the person that I am and they are in no way consistent with the manner in which I have conducted my life personally and as a law enforcement professional with over 46 years of service to the residents of Bergen County," Saudino said in a prepared statement released Thursday evening.

Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino

File photo

Saudino did not say whether he personally contacted Grewal or Oliver to offer his apologies. The sheriff did not return repeated phone calls seeking comment.

The comments, which attacked Grewal's Sikh heritage, Oliver's sexual identity and mis-characterized black people as the prime beneficiaries of a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana, drew calls for Saudino's resignation from officials throughout the state, including Grewal, Gov. Phil Murphy and Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco.

“Without question, the comments made on that recording are appalling, and anyone using racist, homophobic, and hateful language is unfit for public office," Murphy said in a statement. "If indeed that is Sheriff Saudino's voice on the recording, he must resign."

More: New Jersey radio station suspends hosts who called state attorney general 'turban man'

More: Georgia school superintendent faces federal lawsuit after racist rant

The recording was made in January on the day of Murphy's inauguration. Saudino seems to be commenting on the remarks made by the governor that day and in regards to his proposal to legalize marijuana.

"Christ almighty, in other words let the blacks come in, do whatever the [expletive] they want, smoke their marijuana, do this do that, and don't worry about it," Saudino said, according to WNYC. "You know, we'll tie the hands of cops."

Anthony Cureton, the head of the Bergen County chapter of the NAACP and a former Bergen County sheriff's spokesman joined in the calls for Saudino to resign.

“If he did in fact say it, then he needs to consider resigning,” Cureton said.

Bergen County Sheriff Mike Saudino. The 37th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Bergenfield. 03/11/2018

Richard Formicola/Special to NorthJersey.com

Saudino and former Bergen County Executive Kathleen Donovan ran together as Republicans when they were first elected in November 2010. Their relationship turned frosty shortly after they were sworn in and it became increasingly bitter. By March 2012, they had stopped speaking to each other after Donovan claimed Saudino had referred to her by a vulgar term. Saudino was elected to a second term in 2013.

In 2016, Saudino dumped the GOP to become a Democrat. He was welcomed with open arms into the party at a press conference on the steps of the Bergen County courthouse, and he was elected to a third term later that year.

But Tedesco, who welcomed Saudino into the party two years ago, joined with the governor in calling for Saudino to step down.

More: Here are 10 times President Trump's comments have been called racist

More: Iowa worker fired for disparaging Mexicans cites Trump election, says she should get unemployment

"Having worked with the Sheriff for years, I am shocked and disappointed to hear these comments," Tedesco said. "Bergen County’s diversity is our strength and his statements are clearly inconsistent with our values. In the best interest of the public, he should step down."

Saudino, on Thursday, apologized for the remarks but mentioned nothing about resigning.

"In an effort to repair the damage to the friendships that I have built with these communities I have reached out directly to several respected leaders in the communities I have offended and I have personally offered my apologizes [sic] and I have asked for their forgiveness and for their communities’ forgiveness," Saudino said.

Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino speaks to participants during a safety seminar for schools and houses of worship in the wake of the Florida shooting, photographed at Avenue Event Space in Teaneck on 03/05/18. Local law enforcement talk about safety measures and the Bergen County Sheriff brings the SWAT team and K9 unit.

Mitsu Yasukawa/Northjersey.com

In addition to the comments Saudino made against black people, he lashed out at Grewal who was the Bergen County prosecutor and worked closely with Saudino on law enforcement operations throughout the county.

Saudino reportedly said that Grewal was appointed to the position because of his turban, the ceremonial head-dress that Grewal wears as a symbol of his Sikh heritage, rather than with his association to Bergen County or his qualifications as a prosecutor.

"He didn't do that because of Bergen County; he did that because of the turban," Saudino said of Gov. Phil Murphy's appointment of Grewal, according to the WNYC report.

Saudino's attack on Grewal was the latest insult to his Sikh heritage. Last month, a New Jersey radio station, NJ 101.5, suspended two on-air hosts, Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco, for 10 days after they repeatedly referred to Grewal as "the guy with the turban" and "turban man" during their afternoon show on July 25.

Observant Sikhs wear turbans and maintain unshorn hair as a visible commitment to justice, dignity and equality for all people. However, these visible markers of religious identity often make Sikhs a target for harassment, discrimination and bias-motivated violence.

More: U.S. missionary, veteran arrested in Uganda for assaults on, racist slurs against hotel workers

More: Vanderbilt University condemns racist email promoting white supremacy sent to students, staff

More: Lawyer apologizes for rant about Spanish speakers, immigrants: 'I am not a racist'

“If the voice is in fact Sheriff Saudino, we call for him to immediately apologize and resign from his position,” said Sikh Coalition Senior Policy and Advocacy Manager, Sim J. Singh. “Tone at the top matters and we must hold our public officials accountable for this despicable bigotry. Law enforcement needs to provide trainings in order to restore trust and demonstrate that hate will not be tolerated.”

The Sikh Coalition calls for cultural awareness and anti-bias training for all staff employed by the Bergen County Sheriff's Office on behalf of the communities impacted by Sheriff Saudino's remarks.

Saudino also commented on Oliver's sexuality. Saudino questions if the lieutenant governor, who is unmarried, is gay.

"I've got thick skin and I've been called far worse. But the comments about the African-American community are wrong, racist, and hurtful," Grewal said in a statement. "The comments about our Lieutenant Governor are inappropriate and homophobic. New Jersey and Bergen County deserve better."

More: Rutgers University professor accused of racist rant against whites on social media

More: 'They're not welcome here': Aquarium employee fired after kicking black girls out of gift shop

Follow Richard Cowen and Roddrigo Torrejon on Twitter: @richardcowen123 and @rod_torrejon

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com