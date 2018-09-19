A 45-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly threatened an 11-year-old following a loss in the video game 'Fortnite.'

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the child said he received threatening text messages and online voice messages on his Xbox from someone he beat in 'Fortnite.'

Michael Aliperti of Huntington, N.Y., is accused of threatening to shoot the 11-year-old, possibly at school.

Aliperti faces a second-degree aggravated harassment charge and a charge of acting in a manner to injure a child, police say.

Stuart Cameron, chief of the Suffolk County Police Department, said Aliperti was introduced to the 11-year-old by other kids playing the game, and they had been playing 'Fortnite' over the course of several months.

Suffolk County Police arrested Michael Aliperti, 45, of Huntington, after he threatened to shoot an 11-year-old child following a video game loss. pic.twitter.com/oCkBl3D77I — Suffolk County PD (@SCPDHq) September 19, 2018

"Parents should be cautioned," said Cameron during a news conference. "You have no idea unless you know exactly the other end of the game who people are playing with."

Since launching just over a year ago, 'Fortnite' has become a massive hit for video game publisher Epic Games. The game's signature mode is Battle Royale, where 100 players descend on to an island and battle until one player is left standing.

