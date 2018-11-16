A look at the new Nutella Cafe in New York City Ferrero, a global confectionary company and the maker of Nutella, the Original Hazelnut Spread, celebrated the opening of the Nutella Cafe New York on Nov. 14, 2018. These are the Frozen Nutella Pops at the newly opened Nutella Cafe New York in Union Square. The new Nutella Cafe New York serves an assortment of breads, pastries, breakfast specials and gelato - all incorporating Nutella. This is the Pound Cake Panzanella. The new Nutella Cafe New York features a “create your own” station which allows diners to customize their own Nutella creation starting with a choice of six bases (crepes, french toast, pancakes, etc.), seasonal fruit, toppings (whipped cream, hazelnuts and gelato) and Nutella. The new Nutella Cafe New York serves dishes like breads, pastries, breakfast specials and gelato - all incorporating Nutella hazelnut spread. A line of fans wait for their chance to be some of the first visitors to the newly opened Nutella Cafe New York on Nov. 14, 2018. Located near Union Square, the Nutella Cafe New York serves an assortment of dishes like breads, pastries, breakfast specials and gelato - all incorporating Nutella hazelnut spread. The Nutella Cafe New York opened Nov. 14, 2018. The permanent cafe has a menu of Nutella-centric dishes and specialty espresso beverages.

New Yorkers are going nuts over the new Nutella Café in Manhattan.

Nutella Café New York officially opened this week. A line of people waited to get into the location in the Union Square neighborhood.

Nutella Café New York is the second permanent location of the brand in the USA. The first one is in Chicago.

Nutella is a sweetened hazelnut chocolate spread manufactured by the Italian company Ferrero. It’s been in existence since 1965.

The New York café features pastries, breads, breakfast specials and gelato – all incorporating Nutella.

Among the items: Frozen Nutella Pops, Crème Brulee infused with Nutella and Chia Hemp Seed Parfait.

The location also features a “create your own” station which lets diners customize their own Nutella creation starting with a choice of six bases – among them crepes, french toast and pancakes. They can add seasonal fruit and toppings, such as whipped cream, hazelnuts and gelato.

Located at 116 University Place, the café will be open seven days a week.

Nutella's first permanent cafe Nutella Café opens its doors today on the Chicago's bustling Michigan Avenue. This will be the companies first permanent location following several pop-ups worldwide. Visitors enter through a door in the shape of a Nutella jar and stand beneath bright yellow lighting fixtures in the shape of hazelnut flowers. An all-day menu is offered and includes an extensive lineup of sweet and savory options, both big and small, each of which is in some way inspired by Nutella or its origins. A Nutella-hazelnut baguette is served. A panini is filled with speck ham sourced from the same region in which Nutella is produced. Traditional go-tos, such as Nutella-banana crepes, are available. Acoustical panels resemble waves of chocolate on the ceiling. The cafe offers ample space for sitting and lingering. The Nutella team hopes "the idea of visiting patisseries and cafés and spending time to sit down with others and relax,” translates from the company's European heritage.

Hershey, Pa., the town founded on chocolate If you expect decadent chocolate desserts at every turn while visiting Hershey, Pennsylvania, you won’t be disappointed. Fire & Grain at Hershey Lodge offers a S’mores Jar that includes graham cracker cake, toasted marshmallow cream and chocolate ganache made, of course, with Hershey’s chocolate. Hershey is all about chocolate, reflected by Hershey-themed banners and street lamps shaped like Hershey’s Kisses. Attractions include the Hershey Story Museum and the 85-year-old Hershey Theatre. Visit ChocolateTown Square during the annual “Choctoberfest” in October for live music, craft beer and lots of chocolate. Bartender Drew Scott pours a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Martini at Fire & Grain inside Hershey Lodge. The cocktail combines Castries Peanut Rum Crème, 360 Double Chocolate Vodka and Marie Brizard Chocolat Royal liqueur. Hershey offers several chocolate-themed cocktails at various bars inside the lodge and The Hotel Hershey. One of the house specialties at Fire & Grain is flatbread. Shown is the prosciutto and fig flatbread, which is covered with green onion aioli, prosciutto, figs and arugula, and drizzled with balsamic reduction and garlic oil. “I’ve been making this dough for more than 35 years, and we’ve perfected it,” says chef Michael Cappelli. Hershey Gardens welcomes visitors with 175 varieties of roses near The Hotel Hershey. The 23-acre green space overlooks the town of Hershey and Hersheypark, and also includes a butterfly atrium, children’s garden and the Hoop House educational center. Hershey’s Chocolate World is one of the top attractions in Hershey. Visitors can take a free tour to see how cocoa beans are transformed into Hershey’s chocolate. They also can make their own candy bar, enjoy a chocolate tasting session, tour the town of Hershey via trolley, solve a gooey whodunit in the 4D Chocolate Mystery attraction and shop at one of the largest candy stores around. Patrons at Hershey’s Chocolate World enter details of their personal candy bar on computerized kiosks. They’re able to choose the style of bar, select ingredients and design the label. Then, they watch as their bar makes its way through the production process via conveyor belt. A child visiting the Create Your Own Candy Bar attraction at Hershey’s Chocolate World observes the mechanized process behind every bar of Hershey’s chocolate. Rich, melted chocolate drips over flat candy bars on the production line at Hershey’s Chocolate World. The Chocolate Tasting Experience at Hershey’s Chocolate World invites participants to experience the subtle flavor nuances apparent in several versions of Hershey’s chocolate. A statue of Milton S. Hershey greets guests at Hersheypark. The park opened in 1906, and added its first roller coaster, the Wild Cat, in 1923. Today, it offers more than 70 rides and other attractions, including 14 coasters. It’s open on weekends during September and select days during the fall. The carousel at Hersheypark is steeped in history. Built by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company in 1919 for a park in Baltimore, the grand ride also spent time in New York before it came to Hershey Park in 1972. You’re in charge of the soft drinks at Hersheypark, as you can add flavor shots to Pepsi products. An all-day drink deal, good for free refills on fountain drinks and ICEE beverages, costs $15.89. At Hersheypark’s Central PA’s Kosher Mart you can find hot and cold kosher foods, such as the flavorful falafel wrap. Be sure to ask for a side of tahini sauce. The king-size milkshakes at Simply Chocolate in Hersheypark are mammoth mouthfuls of milky goodness. Here, employee Jabarrie Easter displays one made with mini Reese’s cups, Reese’s Pieces, chocolate-dipped pretzel sticks and a chunk of peanut butter pie. Reilly Fies relaxes at MeltSpa by Hershey, a 7,600-square-foot day spa that opened in 2017 on Chocolate Avenue in downtown Hershey. At MeltSpa by Hershey, you can eat chocolate and smell like it. Products pictured here include dark chocolate sugar scrub and whipped cocoa foaming bath bubbles. Hershey’s ice cream is served in many styles at Phillip Arthur’s Cafe in Hershey. While any scoop is a good scoop, locals like to tackle the Kitchen Sink Sundae, which features nine scoops of ice cream, six toppings and plenty of whipped cream. Piazza Sorrento in Hershey is a bit off the beaten path, but it serves some of the best Italian food in the Hershey/Harrisburg region. Founders Pete and Anna Maria Collura base many of the entrees on recipes supplied by family members in Italy. It’s been a favorite among locals since opening in 2009. Well-prepared dishes at Piazza Sorrento include chicken piccata, foreground, and caprese salad. Chef Michael Cappelli talks about his 40 years as a Hershey employee inside the Bear’s Den sports-themed restaurant in Hershey Lodge. Cappelli, who also runs Fire & Grain in Hershey Lodge, works the company’s signature chocolate into many food items such as scallops, barbecue sauce and salad dressing. “We’re constantly looking for new ways to incorporate chocolate into our menu,” he says. The Chocolate BBQ Pulled Pork burger at the Bear’s Den includes a 4-ounce Angus beef patty with smoked pulled pork, chocolate barbecue sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and fixings on a grilled onion brioche bun. It’s served here with coleslaw. Make your own portable pie a la mode at Makin’ Whoopie Pies, along Founder’s Way in Hersheypark. Customizing an eastern Pennsylvania favorite, Whoopie Pies offers a variety of pie shells and creamy fillings. The Boardwalk at Hersheypark is an 11-acre water park that features a popular Nathan’s hot dog stand. Get in line for Coney Island favorites including hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, burgers and cheesesteak. A perfectly cool spot on a hot, sunny day, the Boardwalk at Hersheypark offers watery attractions including the new Breakers Edge Water Coaster and Whitecap Racer, as well as the thundering Tidal Force plunge ride. It’s included in admission to the park. The Circular is the flagship restaurant of The Hotel Hershey and, as its name suggests, features a dining room built in a semicircle, without posts or corners, so there are no bad seats. Its curved bar affords outward-looking views of the formal gardens. One of the fine-dining specialties at The Circular is a plate of cocoa-dusted diver scallops, which receive a generous kiss of Hershey’s cocoa before being seared. They’re served with English pea puree, bacon, chanterelle mushrooms and truffle vinaigrette. Meals at The Circular are topped off with house-made caramels, neatly presented in individual cardboard packages. The confection pays homage to Milton S. Hershey’s first foray into candy making through his business Lancaster Caramel Company, which he sold in 1900 in order to start the Hershey Chocolate Company. A nighttime view from one of the gardens outside The Circular illustrates the restaurant’s unique architecture. Guests of The Hotel Hershey who arrive via the registration lobby need to know that a more exotic space resides just one floor above. The hotel’s Fountain Lobby is an eye-grabbing, Mediterranean-themed gathering spot. It looks much like it did when it opened in the 1930s, based on a hotel Milton Hershey had visited in the Mediterranean. Customers flock to The Hershey Pantry for sheer culinary delights, including thick deli sandwiches served on grilled cinnamon bread. A customer drizzles maple syrup over an order of Italian Stuffed French Toast at The Hershey Pantry. Central Pennsylvanians have voted the restaurant’s breakfast No. 1 for the past two decades, says Harrisburg Magazine. Another sweet treat offered at The Hershey Pantry is the coconut-breaded shrimp salad with mango salsa and honey-lime dressing. The Hershey Story Museum in downtown Hershey tells the story of Milton S. Hershey’s initial struggles with building a business before the chocolate-bar king put it all together. Visitors can browse the extensive educational displays, which feature historical photos and early advertising examples of Hershey’s chocolate products. The museum also offers a tasting bar and the Chocolate Lab, where visitors can craft a bar and learn how cocoa beans are transformed into confections. A visitor of the Chocolate Lab at The Hershey Story Museum spoons melted chocolate from a bowl into a mold while making a chocolate bar. The lab is a learning environment in which the chocolate-making process is discussed and some of the secrets of Hershey bars are revealed. The story of Milton S. Hershey is told in colorful displays at The Hershey Story Museum. Kids can take part in a scavenger hunt that might net them a souvenir coin. One factoid is that Hershey and his wife, Catherine Sweeney, had no children and so turned to philanthropy. A mural of Milton S. Hershey adorns The Hershey Story Museum, which tells the story of Hershey’s rise to become one of the top chocolatiers in the world. Born on a Pennsylvania farm in 1857, Hershey eventually turned to chocolates and used fresh farm milk to mass-produce milk chocolate, which was until then a luxury confection. A Hershey’s chocolate bar accompanies each guest at The Hotel Hershey, a AAA Four Diamond-rated property. The Iberian Lounge inside The Hotel Hershey is a cool respite from the summer heat. Located just off the classic Fountain Lobby, it’s a place to order a well-crafted cocktail and munch on appetizers. The cheese plate at the Iberian Lounge includes an assortment of picked veggies and crusty bread. Milton S. Hershey opened The Hotel Hershey in 1933, on a hill overlooking his chocolate factory. Its architecture was inspired by a hotel he and his wife, Catherine, had visited in the Mediterranean and includes a Spanish-style patio, a decorative fountain and a unique dining room without corners. It has 276 rooms and has been expanded to include event space. Troegs Brewing has set the pace of the Hershey craft beer scene since 1997. Founded by brothers John and Chris Trogner, Troegs offers a large selection of lagers, wheat beers, hop-laden ales, Belgian-style ales and seasonal brews. A visit to the tasting room and snack bar is a great way to wrap up a brewery tour, offered daily. The Troegs Brewing snack bar is a bit of a misnomer. The menu includes a variety of sandwiches, including braised brisket served with mustard slaw and house-made steak sauce. There also are plenty of salads, a charcuterie plate, soup and desserts on the menu.

A chocolate shop in each state Sisters Michelle Novosel Pennell and Caitlin Lyon founded Pizzelle's Confections in Huntsville, Ala., in 2013. Last year, the shop launched an expanded dessert cafe where guests can watch the chocolate be made, as shown here. Truffles and homemade candy bars, like the Duke with bourbon caramel, corn nuts and peanuts dipped in dark chocolate, are for sale, as well as cakes, ice cream and cookies. Chugach Chocolates & Confections hand makes creamy dark chocolate bars at the base of the Chugach mountain range in south-central Alaska. In addition to a bar made with Himalayan sea salt, the company focuses on Alaskan flavors, like the Alaskan Birch Toffee Bar made with Alaskan birch syrup, and a bar made with sea salt from Alaska Saltworks in Anchorage. The bars are sold at specialty shops throughout the state. Zak’s Chocolate is an award-winning craft chocolate maker in Scottsdale, Ariz. Zak’s roasts ethically sourced cocoa beans from around the globe and make its own single-origin and house-blended chocolate to use in bars, truffles, brownies, beverages and ice cream. Owners Jim and Maureen Elitzak, pictured, make everything by hand. Markham & Fitz, founded by Lauren Blanco and Preston Stewart (shown), is paving the way for a gourmet chocolate experience in Arkansas. The shop in Bentonville creates chocolate bars, drinks and desserts that honor the whole cocoa bean. California has some excellent chocolate makers, and one out of northern Cali has been making waves since 2011. Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate, started by furniture makers Adam Dick and Dustin Taylor, starts with raw cacao beans sourced from fair-trade, organic cacao farms and turns those beans into gorgeous bars at its factory in Eureka. Dick Taylor has won dozens of awards for its single-origin and blended bars, and its signature Black Fig bar has achieved cult status. Established in 2016, Cultura Craft Chocolate is a Latin American-inspired bean-to-bar chocolate company in Denver. Inspired by owner Damaris Ronkankin’s experience on childhood trips to her family’s hometown in Mexico, Cultura is dedicated to sharing the history and cultures of communities where cacao originates. Kimberly and Clint Thorn and their sons own Thorncrest Farm in Goshen, Conn.. There, Kimblerly uses fresh cream milk from the cows to create handcrafted artisanal chocolates under the name Milk House Chocolates. Each cow’s milk makes a difference in the flavor. For example, the milk from Pearl (45%), Viola (30%) and Princess (25%) is combined to create the smooth, creamy tasting Hazelnut Coffee Praline. Double Spiral Chocolate is the first handcrafted bean-to-bar chocolate maker in Delaware. Founders Stuart and Mhairi Craig started the company in August 2016 and make dark chocolate bars with unrefined sugar. Here, a bar is pictured in front of a cacao pod at a farm that the Craigs source from in the Dominican Republic. Founded by a Brazilian chocolate maker and a U.S. Marines veteran in Washington, D.C., Harper Macaw sources cacao beans directly from Brazil. Every (delicious) chocolate bar sold helps protect deforested or vulnerable rainforests in Brazil through partnerships with organizations like Rainforest Trust and Instituto Uiraçu. William Dean Chocolates is an artisanal chocolate shop in Belleair Bluffs, Fla., (near Tampa), where self-taught founder and chief chocolate officer William Dean Brown creates award-winning, handcrafted confections from quality Valrhona chocolate. William Dean produces small batches of chocolate bars and artistic chocolate creations in innovative flavors like Bananas Foster, Coffee Caramel, and Port & Plum. A family affair in Atlanta, founded by Elaine Read and Matt Weyandt (pictured here with their children), Xocolatl Small Batch Chocolate makes chocolates from cacao that is sustainably and ethically grown on small farms throughout the Americas and East Africa. Xocolatl uses only two ingredients in its single-origin, bean-to-bar dark chocolate: cacao and organic cane sugar. The maker also offers flavored bars, like Kissed Mermaids, which are made with organic coconut milk and vanilla-infused sea salt. Hawaii is the only place in the USA where cacao beans can be grown, and Madre Chocolate, in Kailua on Oahu, takes advantage of the local bounty, as well as some beans from Central America. Founders David Elliott and Nat Bletter purchase beans directly from farmers and cooperatives, then roast and process them in small batches to craft chocolate bars. Madre uses local ingredients like passion fruit and coffee to make its flavored bars, and has a shop in Honolulu, too. Before opening The Chocolat Bar in Idaho in 2004, Chris Preston and Kristi Echols-Preston made their living in the corporate world. Following their passion, the two use high-quality, local and/or organic ingredients to let the subtleties of the chocolate shine through. They craft and sell truffles, bark and other creations at their shop in Boise. In Riverside, Ill., Chocolate Twist offers an assortment of caramels and fun chocolate bars like Root Beer Float and Peanut Butter Pretzel. Launched in 2011 by Kate Coffey (pictured), Chocolate Twist has its roots in Coffey’s childhood. Captivated by both of her grandmothers’ love of cooking and baking, she was inspired to make tasty, fun and approachable confections. Indiana’s DeBrand Fine Chocolates was started in 1987 by Cathy Brand-Beere in Fort Wayne. It has since grown to four retail shops in Fort Wayne and one in Indianapolis that sell artisanal treats made from Belgian chocolate, like these Salted Cafe Caramel and Gianduja squares from its Connoisseur Collection. Overlooking the Mississippi River valley in Dubuque, Iowa, Monastery Candy has been produced by the Trappist sisters of Our Lady of the Mississippi Abbey for more than 50 years. Taught by a local Dominican sister how to temper chocolate, the nuns began coating their famous caramels (shown here) with dark and milk chocolate in 1965. They added products like Hazelnut Meltaways and truffles in the years following. Nick Xidis (pictured) founded family business Hazel Hill Chocolate in Topeka, Kansas, with roots in his Greek immigrant grandfather’s candy business. Hazel Hill crafts chocolate from heirloom cacao sourced from around the world, selling single-origin bars, truffles and bark that are made by hand. In Lexington, Ky., Old Kentucky Chocolates started by making Kentucky staples: bourbon chocolates, bourbon cherries and old-fashioned pulled creams. Now the company also crafts gourmet truffles, sea salt caramels, chocolate-covered treats and more. Carol Morse started Acalli Chocolate in New Orleans in 2015 with beans sourced from Peru. One of the few chocolate makers with access to local sugar, Morse says, “with my newest bars [the Barataria Blends shown here], I really wanted to highlight the Louisiana side of things, so I blended the Peruvian beans with raw Louisiana cane sugar from Three Brothers Farm, which adds this nice molasses/mineral flavor.” Black Dinah Chocolatiers was born in 2007 on the tiny Maine island of Isle au Haut. Founder Kate Shaffer makes gorgeous confections, like the Persian Love Caramel shown here, from the current location in Westbrook, Maine. Black Dinah confections are made with fresh cream, butter, herbs, fruits, vegetables and edible flowers that come from Maine farmers and are added to the impeccably sourced chocolate. Vegan bean-to-bar chocolate maker Charm School Chocolate operates out of Baltimore and recently won its third Good Food Award, this time for its creamy Coconut Milk Mocha bar. Owner Joshua Rosen, shown here pouring nibs, worked as a pastry chef in some of the country’s best kitchens (including Del Posto in New York City) and won the title of the Food Network’s Sweet Genius in 2012, before returning home to start Charm School Chocolate. Monica and Tom Rogan make bean-to-bar chocolate on their 225-year-old farm in Sudbury, Mass., under the name Goodnow Farms Chocolate. The couple travels throughout Central and South America to source cacao beans, and they press their own cocoa butter, ensuring the bars are exceptionally smooth with an intense flavor. The effort has paid off: in just a little over a year, they’ve won two national awards, including a 2018 Good Food Award for their Esmereldas bar. Detroit’s beloved Bon Bon Bon produces fun and funky treats that have garnered national attention. Alexandra Clark first opened up her experiment of a shop in the back room of a Coney (a.k.a. a diner). Together with her team, known as The Babes Babes Babes, she’s grown the company into a factory in Hamtramck and a shop downtown selling “Bons” like PB & Jam, Killer Cereal and S’mores. Susan Brown, a.k.a. Mademoiselle Miel or “the beekeeping chocolate maker,” collects honey from rooftop hives in Minneapolis and St Paul, Minn., for her bonbon fillings. The sweet nectar is enrobed in a single-origin dark chocolate shell and topped with gold leaf for the ultimate indulgence. Robicheaux’s Specialty Candy is a family-owned gourmet chocolate business that has been selling tasty treats since its inception by Laura Robicheaux in 1992. Just outside the small town of Poplarville, Miss., the company sells chocolates and candies like Pecan Turtles, one of its bestsellers. Regarded by many as a vanguard in the industry, Askinosie Chocolate was founded by Shawn Askinosie in 2005 in Springfield, Mo. Askinosie travels to Ecuador, Tanzania and the Philippines to source cacao beans and has a profit-share with the farmers he works with. The company feeds more than 1,600 students per day in Tanzania and the Philippines, without any donations. Askinosie produces its award-winning, single-origin chocolate by pressing its own cocoa butter and producing its own natural cocoa powder. Inspired by a love for chocolate and a preference for keeping things simple and pure, Jennifer Wicks began experimenting with the art of chocolate making in her home in 2008. By 2011, she had founded Burnt Fork Bend in Stevensville, Mont., where she makes small-batch single-origin bars by hand, using beans from Bolivia and Ecuador. The bars are available to purchase in various gourmet markets and shops around the state. In Lincoln, Neb., Sweet Minou began as a collaboration between chocolate maker Rebecca Ankenbrand and Nebraskan coffee roaster Cultiva Coffee in 2015. Sweet Minou sources ethically traded and organic cocoa beans for its small-batch, quirky creations like Himalayan pink salt and strawberry-topped dark chocolate caramels that are spiked with Match Maker Strawberry & Chocolate Stout from local brewery, Empyrean Brewing Company. HEXX chocolate is a single origin, bean to bar chocolate company attached to the HEXX kitchen + bar restaurant at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. HEXX’s dark chocolate bars use just cacao beans and organic coconut palm sugar, while its milk chocolate bars have a touch of organic milk and vanilla added. L.A. Burdick Chocolate was initially established in New York City in 1987, when Larry Burdick returned from working at a confectionary in Bern, Switzerland. Five years later, he and his family moved their business to Walpole, N.H., where Burdick’s bonbons quickly garnered a devoted following. Now the company has cafés and shops in multiple locations and is known for its adorable chocolate animals, like dark chocolate mice. Vintage Plantations, founded by Pierrick Chouard, crafts bean-to-bar chocolate in Newark, N.J. It makes chocolate in cooperation with farms in Central and South America that follow the Rainforest Alliance Guidelines. Best-selling bars include a 75% from Guatemala and one from Peru. Vintage Plantations also offers 90% and 100% single-origin bars — rare finds that let customers taste pure chocolate. Chokolá Bean to Bar is a family-owned company in Taos, N.M., making small-batch, organic, bean-to-bar chocolate. Chokolá took home two 2018 Good Food Awards for its 70% Guatemala and Belize bars, and the only ingredient added to the chocolate is organic cane sugar. Its cafe off of the historic Taos plaza serves hot and cold sipping chocolate, mousse, bonbons, gelato and sorbet. New York is full of talented craft chocolate makers, and Susanna Yoon — who previously worked as a chocolatier at Per Se — creates beautiful and scrumptious chocolates that stand out. Sold out of a little shop in Soho called Stick With Me Sweets, her gorgeous bonbons are known for their glossy, bright colors and rich flavors. Yoon and her co-workers blend and pipe their ganache, pralines and jams; polish each mold by hand; and hand-shell their chocolate, which yields perfect shiny orbs of deliciousness. “Every detail has intention and purpose, and no two pieces are alike,” Yoon says. The love child of Dan and Jael Rattigan, French Broad Chocolates has grown from a tiny two-person operation selling truffles at farmers markets in Asheville, N.C., to the French Broad Chocolate Lounge and the French Broad Chocolate Factory & Tasting Room (and a larger factory this year). Shown here is its Asheville Grown collection, which features locally sourced ingredients like raspberries and sorghum molasses that are added to the bean-to-bar chocolate from Peru, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Nicaragua. Candy making spans four generations in the Widman family, and Carol Widman opened her shop, Carol Widman’s Candy, in Fargo, N.D., in 1990. Known for their beloved “Chippers,” the Widmans take Red River Valley potato chips and cover them with milk chocolate, dark chocolate or white almond chocolate for a lip-smacking delicacy. MMELO Boutique Confections began in 2015 as a pop-up and now has a brick-and-mortar location in Columbus, Ohio. Using high-quality ingredients, including organic inverted cane sugar made in house, MMELO creates delectable sweets like hand-painted chocolate tea cakes, which have an outer chocolate shell, a caramel or ganache center, and a shortbread cookie base. In Tulsa, Okla., Bill Copeland’s Glacier Confections is known for premier chocolates — and for donating time and money to help veterans (Copeland is a vet). With two new storefronts opening soon and a new factory on the way, there will be more opportunities to try creations like Blueberry Lavender and Guinness Stout chocolates. Mackenzie Rivers has been making bean-to-bar chocolate since 2014 under the name Map Chocolate Co., in Eugene, Ore. Single-origin bars mingle with creations like Meteor Shower (Honduras 65% chocolate with black sesame) and Man on the Moon (Fiji 78% chocolate swirled with lemon white chocolate and dusted with cocoa powder). Rivers uses a 1910 vintage coffee roaster to roast the cacao beans and grinds the chocolate in stone-wheel melangeurs (mills), using cocoa butter pressed in-house. Founded in 2010 by Nathan Miller, who worked as a pastry chef for the likes of Jean-Georges Vongerichten and David Bouley, Nathan Miller Chocolate is known for salty-sweet buttermilk chocolates and award-winning single-origin dark chocolate bars at its factory and café in Chambersburg, Penn. The company doesn’t shy away from out-of-the-box ingredients, using items like camel milk and rye whiskey in some of its bars. In Westerly, R.I., Hauser Chocolatier’s original recipes were developed by the Swiss-born and trained Ruedi Hauser, whose son now owns the company. Made from the finest ingredients, Hauser is known for handmade truffles and premium chocolates. The only bean-to-bar company in the Low Country, Bitte operates out of Sugar Bakeshop in Charleston, S.C. Founded and run by Mike Hoffman, Bitte sources its beans from Peru and processes them in small batches by hand. Its bars are available in 70% dark and milk varieties. In historic Deadwood, S.D., with an outpost in Rapid City’s Hotel Alex Johnson, Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates are a decadent luxury. Owner Mary “Chip” Tautkus concocts truffles like the Mint Munk, Bailey’s Irish Cream, Raspberry Royale, Root Beer Float, Toffee Trixie and Créme Brûlée. Olive & Sinclair owner Scott Witherow roasts and grinds chocolate at his factory in Nashville, Tenn. At the state’s first bean-to-bar chocolate company, Witherow still uses handcrafted chocolate, and has creations that involve buttermilk white chocolate, aging cacao in bourbon barrels, and collaborations with other Southern makers like Allen Benton for Smoked Nib Brittle. Cacao & Cardamom is a Houston-based chocolate boutique that showcases the influence of founder Annie Rupani’s South-Asian background and her world travels. Rupani went to pastry school in Malaysia and took chocolatiering courses there before returning to Houston to open her shop. Rupani creates chocolates accented with flavors like Szechuan peppercorns, garam masala and of course, cardamom. In Salt Lake City, Utah, Solstice Chocolate creates artisan, award-winning, bean-to-bar chocolate. Solstice source its beans direct and fair trade from cacao farmers around the world for handcrafted, single-origin chocolate. Founded by DeAnn Wallin, Solstice Chocolate can be found in markets and shops throughout the state. In Stowe, Vt., Laughing Moon Chocolates makes its homemade truffles — in flavors highlighting other local makers like Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese and Green Mountain Sunshine Vodka — in small batches using traditional copper kettles. The company, founded by Leigh Williams in 2002, also makes dark chocolate bars in flavors like chipotle cinnamon, hot smoked paprika and cardamom. Fleurir Chocolates is an artisan shop that specializes in truffles, chocolate bars and toffee in Alexandria, Va. Owners and chocolatiers Robert Ludlow and Michelle Whittaker use all-natural ingredients to make their treats in small batches every day. Truffle flavors include Carrot Cake, Lavender Shiraz and Sesame Hazelnut, and bars showcase creativity, like the Great Plains Bar with salted, buttered bread in dark chocolate, and the Northwest Bar with chai tea-infused milk chocolate. Fran Bigelow opened her European-style chocolate shop in Seattle in 1982. Fran’s Chocolates hand crafts artisanal chocolate bars and truffles in small batches and partners with producers who have strong ethical, social and environmental standards to create confections made from fair trade and organic ingredients. In Shepherdstown, W.V., Jack Meyer (shown here at his roaster) started bean-to-bar Appalachian Chocolate Co. after he retired a few years ago, and he’s the only chocolate manufacturer in the state. Meyer sources his organic, fair-trade, Rainforest Alliance-certified beans from Ecuador and produces three main bars: a 60% milk chocolate, an 80% dark chocolate and a chocolate/coffee bar that’s 70% cacao infused with locally sourced coffee. Wm. Chocolate is a small-batch, bean-to-bar chocolate producer in Madison, Wis., founded by chocolate maker William Marx (pictured) in 2016. He uses cacao from places like India, Haiti and Ghana, combined with unrefined cane sugar to produce single-origin dark chocolate bars that allow the terroir to shine through. Tim Kellogg started Meeteetse Chocolatier in 2004 in Meeteetse, Wyo. He makes all his truffles and chocolates by hand from a combination of Belgian and French raw chocolate and organic dairy products. With the flavors of the West in mind, Kellogg fashions chocolates like Sage, Prickly Pear Cactus Fruit, Huckleberry, Sarsaparilla and Wyoming Whisky.

