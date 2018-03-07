The photo posted on social media by the St. Louis County Police Department on Monday was meant to promote seatbelt safety ahead of the Fourth of July, but most commenters' eyes were on "Officer Adam."

"That’s one good looking seatbelt!" the Facebook post exclaimed.

Then the comments started pouring in: Social media thought that's one good looking officer.

The police department seemed unfazed by the avalanche of comments, many of which were flirtatiously risqué, to say the least. The account playfully replied to many commenters.

A favorite joke: I'd break the law to meet that man.

A favorite reply: "We strongly advise against that."

On Tuesday, the department followed up on the viral post:

"In reference to yesterday's Facebook post on seat belt safety, the department issued 372 citations for disorderly conduct, predominantly to female motorists. Each was disappointed that Officer Adam was not their responding officer. However, they all passed the #SeatbeltSafetyCheck!"

Just kidding, the page signed off on the post.

The post says the department hopes the viral photo — which was part of a series of posts featuring officers buckling up — will help people remember to wear a seatbelt during their holiday travel plans.

A photo posted on social media by the St. Louis County Police Department on Monday has been shared thousands of times. The photo was meant to promote seatbelt safety ahead of the 4th of July, but most commenters' eyes were on "Officer Adam"

Screen capture of a St. Louis County Police Department Facebook post

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com