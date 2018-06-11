Army Maj. Brent Taylor, 39, a married father of seven and the mayor of North Ogden, Utah, was killed Nov. 3, 2018, in Afghanistan.

Utah National Guard via AP

The body of the Utah mayor who urged Americans to vote – to exercise that “precious right" – before he died in Afghanistan returned to the U.S. on Tuesday, fittingly on Election Day.

In his final Facebook posting from Afghanistan, Brent Taylor proudly wrote about the courage the country’s people had shown in defying threats and deadly attacks to vote, and he implored his fellow Americans to not take that right for granted.

Taylor, a major in the Army National Guard serving his fourth tour of duty in a war-torn country, was shot to death Saturday in Kabul in an “insider attack’’ by a rogue Afghan commando he was training.

His body arrived at the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where his widow, Jennie Taylor, and other relatives were waiting.

“Brent may have died on Afghan soil, but he died for the success of freedom and democracy in both of our countries,” she said. “It seems only fitting … (he) has come home to U.S. soil in a flag-draped casket on our Election Day.”

Brent Taylor, 39, began serving as mayor of North Ogden, Utah, population 19,000, in 2013. He took a one-year leave from the job in January as he was deployed for the second time to Afghanistan, after two previous tours in Iraq.

On Oct. 28, Taylor posted photos of Afghans lining up to vote in the nation’s first parliamentary elections in eight years and wrote:

“The strong turnout, despite the attacks and challenges, was a success for the long-suffering people of Afghanistan and for the cause of human freedom. I am proud of the brave Afghan and US soldiers I serve with. Many American, NATO allies, and Afghan troops have died to make moments like this possible.’’

Taylor, a military intelligence officer, mentioned a friend who had been killed in a battle against the Taliban the day before the election, and he encouraged his countrymen to vote and stick together.

“I hope everyone back home exercises their precious right to vote,’’ he wrote. “And that whether the Republicans or the Democrats win, that we all remember that we have far more as Americans that unites us than divides us. ‘United we stand, divided we fall.’ God Bless America.’’

The story of Taylor’s patriotism and sacrifice has struck a chord at a time of deep political division: His last Facebook post was viewed and shared thousands of times before Tuesday's midterm elections.

Before departing in January, Taylor said his skills and experience were needed to help train Afghan forces and expand their capabilities, which meant he had to leave behind his wife and seven kids, who are 11 months to 13 years old.

Relatives have spoken about the passion Taylor had for the job, his fondness for the Afghan people and his desire to help them sustain their own government. When news of his death broke, Jennie Taylor said the family was heartbroken but harbored no regrets.

“The price of freedom surely feels incredibly high to all those of us who know and love our individual soldier,” she said. “But the value of freedom is immeasurably high to all those who know and love America and all that she represents.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

