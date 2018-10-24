Suspicious packages — including pipe bombs — sent to prominent Democrats and CNN offices have sparked a nationwide security response that intensified from law enforcement departments to mailrooms on Wednesday. All the recipients had one thing in common: They've been high-profile targets of President Donald Trump.

Suspicious packages keep surfacing for Trump targets

Recipients of the packages include former President Barack Obama in Washington, Hillary Clinton in suburban New York and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in South Florida, as well as New York City offices of CNN, which were evacuated live on air. An explosive package was found earlier in a mailbox tied to George Soros, the billionaire liberal donor. None was hurt. All five packages were mailed in manila envelopes with bubble wrap interior, the FBI said, with a return address of “DEBBIE WASSERMAN SHULTZ” [sic] in Florida." It may be biggest mail-based terror threat since the Anthrax attacks that killed five people after 9/11.

Politicians from all sides decried violence Wednesday as Trump vowed to "get to the bottom" of the threats. "I just want to tell you that, in these times, we have to unify," said Trump, who's called Obama "the founder of ISIS," labeled Clinton "a nasty woman" and included CNN as "the enemy of the people." That raises the question: Will Trump tone down the rhetoric at his rallies? Political scientists aren't so sure.

"Every single recipient of the bomb packages — Soros, Obama, Clinton, Wasserman-Schultz, Holder, CNN — has been a target of Trump’s vicious comments at his raucous rallies. He didn’t light the fire, of course, and he’s condemning it, but he brought the kindling and the matches." — Laurence Tribe, a Harvard professor of constitutional law.

Trump's 'a nationalist,' whatever that means to you

President Donald Trump has flat-out stated what many would say is obvious: He's a nationalist. "I’m a nationalist, okay?" he said Monday at a rally in Houston. "I’m a nationalist. Nationalist. Nothing wrong. Use that word." For many of Trump's critics, his embrace of the nationalist label signals that he also endorses the undercurrents of racism and xenophobia tied to a word conflated by many with "white nationalism." It's the latest in Trump's long history of embracing, adopting and co-opting terms that are initially considered negative or off-limits.

Elsewhere in politics

