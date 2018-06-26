We're not quite sure how it's just Tuesday evening, OP friends, but it looks like it's shaping up to be that kind of week.

SCOTUS upholds the travel ban

At the Supreme Court on on June 26, 2018.

In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the third iteration of President Donald Trump's travel ban against Muslim majority countries is a legitimate exercise of executive authority.

"The proclamation is squarely within the scope of presidential authority," Chief Justice John Roberts said in the majority opinion. Claims of religious bias against Muslims do not hold up, he said, against "a sufficient national security justification."

In a rare move, Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor read excerpts of their sharp dissents.

"What began as a policy explicitly 'calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States' has since morphed into a 'proclamation' putatively based on national-security concerns," Sotomayor said. "But this new window dressing cannot conceal an unassailable fact: the words of the president and his advisers create the strong perception that the proclamation is contaminated by impermissible discriminatory animus against Islam and its followers."

Trump's reaction to today's ruling? "Wow!" Other reactions: It's "a dark day."

Here's what this could mean down the line.

SCOTUS rules against California law

Anti-abortion activists gather outside the Supreme Court as the judges weigh their final decisions of the year.

It was a busy day at the court: Also on Tuesday, justices dealt a blow to a California law that requires anti-abortion pregnancy centers to inform women about publicly funded abortion and contraception services.

In a 5-4 opinion, the law "likely" violates the First Amendment as a form of compelled speech.

"Licensed clinics must provide a government-drafted script about the availability of state-sponsored services, as well as contact information for how to obtain them," Justice Clarence Thomas said. "One of those services is abortion — the very practice that petitioners are devoted to opposing."

But as USA TODAY's Richard Wolf notes, the decision, aimed at a liberal state government seeking to notify pregnant women of their rights to an abortion, could have unintended consequences: Laws in more conservative states requiring women seeking abortions to view ultrasounds or learn about the growth of their fetus now could be at risk.

