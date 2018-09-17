— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

If you truly love your fall sports and TV shows, then you’re going to want to watch them on the best TV available. After testing the LG C8 OLED TV, we found that it’s the best in terms of picture quality and viewing experience using scientific data and fancy testing tools. I can only imagine how much more intense a tear-jerking scene from This Is Us will be on this bad boy, and I'm here for it.

Unfortunately, with great quality usually comes a high price, and the C8 originally sold for $2,800. While you can get it for $2,096.99 “on sale” at Amazon, this still isn't the best deal right now. Massdrop is running an even better discount for this TV. Right now, you can get the 55-inch LG C8 OLED TV for just $1,799.99, a full $1,000 less than the original MSRP.

The C8 completely wowed our TV expert, earning a perfect 10.0 score in our tests. We love this model for its rich and contrast-heavy picture quality (our tester said the C8 actually ruined this other TV screens for him), the built-in the webOS for easy app scrolling, and its newest addition of AI ThinQ, which gives smart home control to your TV similar to Amazon Alexa. Plus, it was listed at $1,200 less than its predecessor, the C7, making it an arguably affordable OLED TV at full price, let alone at this sale price.

If the 55-inch model is too small for you, the 65-inch is also on sale for $2,499.99, which works out to $500 in savings. To access these incredible deals, you do have to sign up for an account with Massdrop, but it's free and will only take a few seconds of your time.

This sale runs until Friday, September 21, and there are only a limited number of units available. So if you've been itching to upgrade to OLED, this is a great time to do so.

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

