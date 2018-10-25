Piers Morgan may not find the baby carrier manly, but plenty of dads and moms find them extremely useful tools in the parental arsenal. The clever inventions allow parents to keep their hands free while having their infants close and safe.

Unless they don't. And then they're potentially dangerous.

Parents are being asked to stop using Gold Inc.'s Eddie Bauer First Adventure baby carrier, sold exclusively at Target stores. About 22,000 black carriers with "First Adventure" and "Eddie Bauer" in silver lettering were recalled because of the potential that children strapped in could fall out.

"The buckles on the infant carriers can break, posing a fall hazard to children," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice.

Gold Inc. has reported at least eight broken buckles. No injuries have been reported. The carriers were sold at Target between December 2017 and August 2018 for about $70 each.

What parents can do

According to the recall notice:

Gold Inc. asks that carrier owners contact the company and verify they have a recalled carrier.

"Consumers who purchased this recalled product must cut off and return both straps and tag with their name, address and phone number to receive selected replacement products, free of charge, or a full refund." Contact Gold, Inc., at customerservice@goldbuginc.com or at 866-600-7205, Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.

