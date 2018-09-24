Below are nominees for the 2018 People's Choice Awards, airing live from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on Nov. 11. (E!, 9 EST/PST).

Fans can vote through Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST, at pca.eonline.com, or on Facebook, Twitter, Xfinity and Google search. 

MOVIES

Movie of the year
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Incredibles 2
Fifty Shades Freed
A Quiet Place

Comedy Movie
Love, Simon
Blockers
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Crazy Rich Asians

Action Movie
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Deadpool 2
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Ocean's 8

Drama Movie
Fifty Shades Freed
12 Strong
Red Sparrow
Midnight Sun
A Quiet Place

Family Movie 
Incredibles 2
A Wrinkle in Time
Hotel Transylvania 3
I Can Only Imagine
Christopher Robin

Xxx War7025 V009 009205 1012 R2 Jpg A Ent
A scene from Marvel Studios' motion picture 'Black Panther'..L to R: Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), T'Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Okoye (Danai Gurira)..Ph: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2018 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Marvel Studios

Male Movie Star 
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Female Movie Star 
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8
Anne Hathaway, Ocean's 8
Lily James, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Drama Movie Star
John Krasinski, A Quiet Place
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow
Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

Xxx 2495 D041 00010rv2 Dcb Jpg A Ent Ukr
Sophie (AMANDA SEYFRIED) and Sky (DOMINIC COOPER) with Ruby (CHER) in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." Ten years after "Mamma Mia! The Movie," you are invited to return to the magical Greek island of Kalokairi in an all-new original musical based on the songs of ABBA. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Universal Studios

Comedy Movie Star 
Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party
John Cena, Blockers
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me

Action Movie Star
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Danai Gurira, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

TELEVISION

Show of the year
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
The Big Bang Theory
13 Reasons Why
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (write-in vote)

Drama Show 
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
13 Reasons Why
Riverdale
The Handmaid's Tale

Comedy Show
The Big Bang Theory
Modern Family
Black-ish
Orange Is the New Black
The Good Place

Revival Show 
American Idol
One Day at a Time
Queer Eye
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Dynasty

Reality Show 
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Queer Eye
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Chrisley Knows Best
Vanderpump Rules

Competition Show 
The Voice
Ellen's Game of Games
Big Brother
RuPaul's Drag Race
America's Got Talent

Xxx Img 636415867611385082 1 1 1 H8jo08kv Jpg
Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) on 'The Big Bang Theory.'
Michael Yarish, Warner Bros.

Male TV Star 
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (write-in vote)

Female TV Star
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments (write-in vote)

Drama TV Star 
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
K.J. Apa, Riverdale
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Comedy TV Star 
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

Daytime Talk Show 
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Steve
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Real
Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith

Nighttime Talk Show 
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Competition Contestant 

Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars
Maddie Poppe, American Idol
Brynn Cartelli, The Voice
Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race
Eva Igo, World of Dance

1015813538 E Ent Cel Tel Ace Usa Ca
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 12: (L-R) Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness attend Netflix's 'Queer Eye' Celebrates 4 Emmy Nominations with GLSEN at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775204002 ORIG FILE ID: 1015813538
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Reality TV Star 
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Bingeworthy Show 
Outlander (write-in vote)
Queer Eye
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (write-in vote)
13 Reasons Why
Shameless

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show
Supernatural
The Originals
The Expanse
Wynonna Earp (write-in vote)
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

MUSIC

Male Artist 
Drake
Keith Urban
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Bruno Mars

Female Artist 
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Nicki Minaj

Group 
Twenty One Pilots
Panic! At the Disco
5 Seconds of Summer
BTS
Super Junior (write-in vote)

Album 
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Camila Cabello, Camila
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Ariana Grande, Sweetener
Nicki Minaj, Queen

Song 
Ariana Grande, No Tears Left to Cry
Shawn Mendes, In My Blood
Selena Gomez, Back to You
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, I Like It
BTS, Idol (write-in vote)

Country Artist 
Thomas Rhett
Luke Bryan
Carrie Underwood
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban

Ap Shakira In Concert New York A Ent Usa Ny
Shakira performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NYGA101
Greg Allen/Invision/AP

Latin Artist 
Becky G
CNCO
J Balvin
Bad Bunny
Shakira

Music Video 
Selena Gomez, Back to You
Ariana Grande, No Tears Left to Cry
Childish Gambino, This Is America
Camila Cabello, Never Be the Same
BTS, Idol (write-in vote)

Concert Tour
Beyonce & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour
Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour
Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour
Katy Perry, Witness Tour
Super Junior, Super Show 7 (write-in vote)

POP CULTURE

Beauty Influencer
NIKKIETUTORIALS
Bretman Rock
Brooklyn and Bailey
Jackie Aina
James Charles

Social Star 
Shane Dawson
Jenna Marbles
Amanda Cerny
The Dolan Twins
Lele Pons

Animal Star 
Lil Bub
Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Gone to the Snow Dogs
Cole & Marmalade
April the Giraffe

Social Celebrity 
Ellen DeGeneres
Chrissy Teigen
BTS
Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez

Comedy Act
Kevin Hart
Tiffany Haddish
Ali Wong
Marlon Wayans
Amy Schumer

Style Star
Zendaya
Blake Lively
Emma Watson
Beyonce
Harry Styles

Gty 885077092 E Ace Ent Cel Spo Usa Ca
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 03: Honoree Colin Kaepernick speaks onstage at ACLU SoCal Hosts Annual Bill of Rights Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on December 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775084587 ORIG FILE ID: 885077092
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Game Changer 
Colin Kaepernick
Serena Williams
Cristiano Ronaldo
Aly Raisman
Nia Jax

Pop Podcast 
Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith
Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad
Anna Faris Is Unqualified
LADYGANG
Chicks in the Office

