The Arts District in downtown Los Angeles shows a different side of an L.A. visit, a few miles away from tony Disney Hall and upscale museums. The district touts over 100 murals and street art, 40 independent galleries and a bustling foodie scene. Mural by artist Tristan Eden.

The back wall of the American Hotel in the downtown Los Angeles Arts District.

Jefferson Graham

LOS ANGELES — It is technically illegal in the city of Los Angeles to engage in the practice of graffiti art. Artists who do so can be charged with a felony, misdemeanor, lose their driver's license for up to a year and pay a fine of at least $1,000, according to the police department.

But in the Arts District section of downtown Los Angeles, all is forgiven. There are some 100 murals in this former industrial section and most buildings — former factories, railroad sites, even brothels — are heavily tagged by artists. Most of the building owners give permission to artists to paint over their exteriors, and some even supply them with paint.

And it makes for one awesome art show.

We brought our cameras to the Los Angeles Arts District, an area just 1.2 miles away from tony Disney Hall and the Museum of Contemporary Art, yet with a more urban, gritty look at art. You'll also find a thriving new collection of independent galleries, boutiques, restaurants and breweries drawing heavy crowds on evenings and weekends.

The Arts District is in the eastern section of downtown, south of Little Tokyo, and bordering on Boyle Heights, the historic, working class Latino neighborhood.

Cindy Schwarzstein, the owner of Cartwheel Art Tours, gives localized walks around the downtown Arts District of Los Angeles

Jefferson Graham

