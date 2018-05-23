Former White House photographer Pete Souza has thrown shade at President Trump since the early days of the administration.

So his new book, SHADE: A Tale of Two President, should come as little surprise.

Souza, who served as the official photographer for Barack Obama during his presidency, told followers on Instagram Wednesday that he has written a book to address the critiques he throws at Trump.

The book appears to be a continuation of his Instagram game, where he posts photos and captions out of "distress" to "juxtapose" Trump's time in office with Obama's.

"I do this not as a partisan hack, but as an American citizen concerned about the future of our democracy because of our current president," wrote Souza, who also served as Ronald Reagan's photographer. "My commentary on Instagram has been subtle, sometimes humorous, and certainly more respectful than his commentary on Twitter."

See below for his entire Instagram post:

SHADE comes out in October via publisher Little, Brown and Company.

