Nearly a decade ago, this trio of women watched as their healthy husbands rushed from their Knoxville, Tennessee, homes to rescue the residents of Roane County from the 7.65 million tons of coal ash bearing down on them.

Betty Johnson, wife of coal ash spill cleanup worker Tommy Johnson, speaks about her husband's health complications Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A federal jury ruled in favor of hundreds of blue-collar laborers who say they were sickened during the Kingston coal ash spill cleanup operation and Jacobs Engineering endangered their health and safety.

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel

Now, Betty Johnson, Janie Clark and Dorothy Bass watch their husbands struggle to walk, to breathe, to sleep.

“You look at your husband and you’re thinking, is that his last breath?” Johnson said.

Last week a federal jury gave them hope they say has been sorely lacking since their husbands and hundreds more heavy equipment operators just like them responded to the nation’s largest coal ash spill at the Tennessee Valley Authority Kingston Fossil Fuel Power Plant in December 2008 and wound up poisoned.

Janie Clark and her husband, Ansol, talk with fellow coal ash cleanup workers at their home in Knoxville on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A federal jury ruled in favor of hundreds of blue-collar laborers who say they were sickened during the Kingston coal ash spill cleanup operation and Jacobs Engineering endangered their health and safety.

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel

But it didn’t give them answers.

Or justice.

“Why is the question,” Clark said.

“Our lives are forever changed,” Bass said. “It will never go back to the way it was.”

Verdict but no explanation

A jury in U.S. District Court last week ruled the women’s husbands and their fellow laborers had amassed enough evidence to try to force Jacobs Engineering, the firm TVA ratepayers paid $64 million to safely clean up the agency’s mess, to pick up the tab for their medical testing and treatment.

Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Testimony at a three-week trial in Chief U.S. District Judge Tom Varlan’s courtroom showed Jacobs and TVA successfully lobbied for lower standards for worker safety even as the laborers were still working to contain the massive spill of coal ash, which is filled with toxins and heavy metals.

Tom Bock served as safety manager for the cleanup of the 2008 coal ash spill in Roane County.

Submitted

Jacobs safety manager Sean Healey devised a testing regime that ensured low exposure readings, and Jacobs safety manager Tom Bock lied to the workers about the dangers of coal ash and refused them protective gear, testimony revealed.

Even the Environmental Protection Agency and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation were duped by Jacobs’ test tampering, which included ordering the workers to wash coal ash away from stationary air monitors to lower the readings, testimony showed.

More than 30 workers are dead, and more than 250 are dying.

So far, though, neither TVA nor the EPA will talk about what happened to them at the Kingston site, declining to answer any questions posed by USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee over its 18-month probe into their treatment.

“Nobody wants to touch it,” Clark said. “This is a TVA town. These workers were our first responders, and there’s not even a plaque for them in Roane County. What does that tell you?”

Sick without insurance

It likely will be months before a trial date – at which the workers will again mount a case of intentional poisoning by Jacobs – for the second phase of this toxic tort lawsuitis set. They’ll have to win that one, too, before they are entitled to damages.

Coal ash spill cleanup worker Harvey Bass speaks about his health complications in Knoxville on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Bass has a chronic lung disease, sleep apnea and other ailments.

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel

The women say many of the more than 500 workers laboring in the most dangerous section of the cleanup site don’t have insurance. Some know they’re sick but can’t afford to find out from what, they say.

“There’s people that are sick and don’t have insurance,” Clark said.

Others have already died, leaving behind wives, husbands and children without a primary breadwinner or a nest egg. These three women know they’re lucky. Their husbands are still alive, but the men are dying right before their eyes.

Ansol Clark, Janie Clark’s husband of 46 years, had a stroke while still on the job at the Kingston cleanup site but kept working. He now has a blood disease and a host of other medical maladies.

Coal ash cleanup worker Ansol Clark has bruises on his hands from working the coal ash site in Kingston.

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel

“They gave me something I can’t get rid of,” Ansol Clark said. “Every 30 days I have to be poked with a needle and have (diseased) blood drawn out.”

His wife added, “He never can give blood to his son. He never can give blood to his brother. He had nothing wrong with him when he went out there.”

'No feeling in my feet'

Betty Johnson’s husband, Tommy Johnson, used to walk 4 miles a day. Now he has neuropathy, sleep apnea and breathing problems.

“I have no feeling in my feet, none, or in my fingertips,” he said. “But sometimes that pain hits your foot. It’s like someone’s taking a nail to it.”

Coal ash spill cleanup worker Tommy Johnson speaks about his health complications Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Johnson used to walk 4 miles a day. Now, he has neuropathy, sleep apnea and breathing problems.

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel

Betty Johnson had planned on retiring from her Oak Ridge job so she and her husband could spend time together and with their children and grandchildren. She can’t now. She needs the insurance.

“We’d like to go on vacations and do things, but we can’t, and we’ve had to cut back on our activities and thinking about what you do spend.”

Her husband added, “I’m not able to spend the time with my kids and grandkids I’d like to spend because I don’t have enough strength. My grandkids are suffering for it. I used to like to hunt and fish. I used to raise dogs. I don’t have one animal now.”

Dorothy Bass’ husband, Harvey Bass, has a chronic lung disease, sleep apnea and other ailments.

“I can’t breathe through my nose anymore,” he said. “I run out of breath just talking.”

Coal ash spill cleanup worker Harvey Bass speaks about his health complications in Knoxville on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Bass has a chronic lung disease, sleep apnea and other ailments.

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel

His wife, too, now has breathing ailments. Testimony showed Jacobs ignored EPA requirements for showers and changing rooms, so workers ended up carrying the toxic coal ash home to their families. Spouses and children are now sick, too.

Medications can cost these families thousands each month – even with insurance.

“It changes your life,” Dorothy Bass said.

'Ashamed of Jacobs'

The three women say it was tough to stay silent during the three-week trial as they listened to Bock and Healey testify.

“It was hard not to say something – scream out,” Betty Johnson said. “I’m ashamed of Jacobs. I’m ashamed of the way they treat people, the way they lied to people, misused and endangered families. No company should do anyone that way.

Janie Clark holds a printout from Jacobs Engineering highlighting the company's commitment to client needs in her Knoxville dining room March 22, 2017. Clark's husband, Ansol, worked on cleanup efforts of the Kingston coal ash spill, and says many of his illnesses are due to the working conditions he experienced there.

Caitie McMekin / News Sentinel

“It lowers my standards for the EPA and TDEC,” she continued. “I was very disappointed in (their lack of oversight).”

Janie Clark added, “For us to have gotten the truth out in court is a major triumph for justice since the opposing forces have worked so long and hard to prevent the public from knowing how dangerous coal ash really is.”

Varlan will set a hearing early next year to determine what happens next in the case. It’s not clear yet if Jacobs will – or legally can – appeal the interim jury verdict meted out last week.

HELP US TELL THEIR STORIES: Support local journalism and subscribe online today.

<!--iframe-->

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com