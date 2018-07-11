DETROIT – A Michigan woman died after apparently suffocating in 5 feet of trash while dumpster diving outside of a Goodwill store, according to authorities.

Iron Mountain police said Wednesday that Shelley Bowman, 59, died accidentally after slipping and falling head first into an open area within the refuse.

Police responded to a report of a body in a dumpster behind the Goodwill store at about 8:55 a.m. Tuesday.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, the Kingsford Public Safety Department and the Michigan State Police assisted in the investigation.

Iron Mountain is approximately 190 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

