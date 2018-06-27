"Live to ride, ride to live, Harley Davidson's," is engraved on this air cleaner cover.

President Donald Trump is warning Harley-Davidson that “We won’t forget” about its decision to shift some motorcycle production overseas, and he says the company could lose customers over it.

Harley said Monday it's moving the production of motorcycles destined for Europe to factories in Thailand, India and Brazil in response to the European Union slapping a 31 percent tariff on motorcycles made in the U.S.

The president had earlier warned that any shift in production “will be the beginning of the end" for the company.

Wednesday he tweeted: "Harley-Davidson should stay 100% in America, with the people that got you your success. I’ve done so much for you, and then this. Other companies are coming back where they belong! We won’t forget, and neither will your customers or your now very HAPPY competitors!"

Harley already has assembly plants in India and Brazil.

The company's Street-model motorcycles are made in India for Italy, Spain and Portugal.

"Europe is a critical market for Harley-Davidson," the company said, adding that it sold nearly 40,000 motorcycles there in 2017.

Harley on Wednesday responded while sidestepping the controversy and not commenting on the president's tweets. The company CEO and president responded to a fake tweet circulating under his name in which he supposedly called Trump a moron.

“It’s shameful we live in a time when people create fake quotes. There’s one attributed to me on Twitter. I have not, nor would I ever speak about the President of the United States or anyone else in that way,” Harley's President and CEO Matt Levatich wrote on Twitter.

