President Donald Trump

Getty Images

On Thursday, like many other days, President Donald Trump boarded the presidential plane Air Force One. But eagle-eyed onlookers noticed something unusual was tagging along for the ride: a bit of paper stuck to the president's left shoe.

The gaffe occurred during the president's trip to Minnesota where he held a rally in Rochester on Thursday calling upon his supporters to reject what he called Democratic attempts to "destroy" his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In the video, which has been widely shared on social media, Trump exits his vehicle and makes it all the way to the top of the steps, paper in tow. After he turns to wave and enters the plane, the piece of paper is dislodged.

Trump is soon followed by four men in suits, the last of whom actually bends down to pick up the paper.

The faux pas has sparked speculation about what exactly was stuck to Trump's shoe. Many Twitter users wondered why none of his staff alerted him to the issue.

This video of President Trump with toilet paper on his shoe is 100% real. He was boarding Air Force One in Minneapolis earlier today. pic.twitter.com/wr0ZnXknCx — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) October 5, 2018

Looks like Trump had toilet paper stuck to his shoe entering Air Force One last night.



SO MANY QUESTIONS. pic.twitter.com/gud54ieZ4s — Complex (@Complex) October 5, 2018

Starting the day with a little comic relief:

While we were all distracted fighting over the future of the Republic, Trump climbed all the way up the stairs of Air Force One, with toilet-paper stuck to his shoe. https://t.co/QoSDcjwliL — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) October 5, 2018

What was stuck on Trump’s shoe boarding Air Force One? It was either toilet paper, or the Constitution. #VoteNohttps://t.co/gfyxoDxkbC — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 5, 2018

More: Feeling insulted, Mexican to market 'Trump' toilet paper

More: This is the best toilet paper money can buy

More: President Trump refers to Kurdish reporter as 'Mr. Kurd' at UN press conference

Follow N'dea Yancey-Bragg on Twitter: @NdeaYanceyBragg

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com