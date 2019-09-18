OTAY MESA, San Diego — President Trump flew by helicopter to Otay Mesa Wednesday afternoon for a border wall visit. The visit was Trump's first to the border in California since April, when he visited a section of the barrier in Calexico.

San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium Chair Lillian Serrano called the border visit "political opportunism at its worst."

"To have the president of the United States come to our border town to raise money so that he can further desecrate our way of life is an insult to our communities and to the asylum families in need that he has funneled into the private detention facility in Otay Mesa,'' Serrano said in a statement.

PHOTOS: President Trump at San Diego border in Otay Mesa

Trump traveled to San Diego last March when he visited Otay Mesa to view prototypes of his proposed border wall. During his visit, the president spent about an hour viewing the eight 30-foot-high samples that were built to offer an array of options for the wall Trump has promised to erect along the U.S.-Mexico border.

RELATED: President Trump holds fundraiser event in San Diego

RELATED: President Trump begins California visit

RELATED: San Diegans prepare themselves for Trump's visit

President Trump was greeted with chants of “U.S.A., U.S.A.” when he arrived at MCAS Miramar Wednesday morning.

Trump’s visit to San Diego is part of a two-day trip to California in which he also held fundraising events in San Francisco and Los Angeles. The president’s campaign is expected to raise close to $15 million for the Trump Victory Fund, a joint committee of the Republican National Committee and the campaign.