MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. – It was a feel-good story that was too good to be true, authorities say.

Prosecutors on Thursday announced criminal charges against a New Jersey couple and a homeless veteran at the center of a legal dispute over hundreds of thousands of dollars in online donations.

The Burlington County (New Jersey) Prosecutor's Office has charged Katelyn McClure and Mark D'Amico, both of Florence, New Jersey, with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft in connection with the viral story of a homeless Samaritan's supposed act of kindness.

The man described by the couple as a good Samaritan, homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr., was charged with the same crimes, officials said.

Officials say the trio concocted a story meant to tug at peoples' heartstrings and prompt them to donate to a crowdfunding campaign.

In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, Johnny Bobbitt Jr., left, Kate McClure, right, and McClure's boyfriend Mark D'Amico pose at a Citgo station in Philadelphia.

Elizabeth Robertson, AP

Bobbitt came into the spotlight last November after the couple started sharing a story of the man coming to McClure's rescue.

Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

McClure had reportedly run out of gas on an Interstate 295 exit ramp in Philadelphia. Bobbitt, a homeless Marine, used his last $20 to buy fuel for the woman and get her back on the road, they said.

McClure and her boyfriend, D'Amico, then returned to give Bobbitt gifts and money as a thank you and set up a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe.

Sept. 14: New Jersey AG questions online fundraising after homeless man's GoFundMe story

Sept. 7: GoFundMe says man will get his $400K as investigators search couple's home in case

The goal was to raise $10,000 for the man to help get his life turned around, they said.

But Bobbitt's story went viral and more than 14,000 donors contributed more than $400,000 to the campaign.

"The entire campaign was predicated on a lie," Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Thursday.

Coffina said McClure texted a friend an hour after the GoFundMe campaign went live to say the story was "completely made up."

Officials said Bobbitt and McClure didn't have a chance meeting on Nov. 10, 2017. Instead, Bobbitt met the couple "for at least a month prior to the date of the GoFundMe campaign's launch," Coffina said, "as they had become acquainted with him during their frequent trips to a local gambling casino."

Coffina said his office examined more than 60,000 text messages and thousands of pages of financial documents that it subpoenaed to piece together what happened to that money.

D’Amico and McClure used it to buy a BMW and “high-end” handbags and take a New Year’s trip to Las Vegas, the prosecutor said. More than $85,000 was withdrawn near casinos in Atlantic City, Las Vegas and Bensalem, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Sept. 6: Court orders deposition for couple who raised $400K for homeless man

Sept. 4: $400K raised for homeless man on GoFundMe is gone, attorney says

Just a few months after the GoFundMe was launched, all of the money had been spent, Coffina said.

In a March 2018 text exchange, the prosecutor said, McClure “lamented” that the couple had less than $10,000 left.

“But D’Amico wasn’t worried,” the prosecutor said, noting he was certain the “payday from the book deal they were pursuing would dwarf the money generated by the GoFundMe campaign.”

In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo released by NBC, Mark D'Amico, left, and Kate McClure speak with host Megyn Kelly on "Megyn Kelly Today," in New York. D'Amico and McClure, who set up a GoFundMe page for homeless man Johnny Bobbitt, are accused in a lawsuit brought by Bobbitt of mismanaging donations. McClure set the page up to give back to Bobbitt, who helped her when she ran out of gas on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night. It raised more than $400,000 from more than 14,000 people. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via AP)

Nathan Congleton, AP

The relationship soured in August when an attorney representing Bobbitt filed a civil suit claiming McClure and D'Amico hadn't turned over nearly $200,000 of the donation fund.

The couple was ordered to turn over to their attorney all remaining money and provide an accounting of the money spent and what was left.

That didn't happen, though, and the judge considered – but ultimately decided against – charging McClure and D'Amico with contempt of court.

Even after the dispute became public, D’Amico still had confidence another windfall would come to him, Coffina said. The prosecutor said D’Amico pitched a title for a book that would address the controversy: “No Good Deed.”

Aug. 31: Judge orders couple to give money from GoFundMe campaign to homeless man

Aug. 25: Homeless again, man fears he'll never get most of the $400k from a GoFundMe in his honor

The prosecutor's office on Sept. 6 executed a search warrant on their home.

All donations will be refunded, GoFundMe said Thursday.

This photo taken Aug. 15, 2018, shows Johnny Bobbitt Jr. Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico, who raised more than $400,000 for Bobbitt Jr., a homeless man after he used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia must now turn over whatâ€™s left of the cash. A New Jersey judge issued the order Thursday, Aug. 30, during a hearing on the lawsuit brought by Bobbitt, who worries D'Amico and McClure have mismanaged a large part of the donations raised for him on GoFundMe. The couple deny those claims, saying they're wary of giving Bobbitt large sums because they fear he would buy drugs. (David Swanson /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

David Swanson, AP

"While this type of behavior by an individual is extremely rare, it's unacceptable and clearly it has consequences. Committing fraud, whether it takes place on or offline is against the law," said GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Whithorne.

Whithorne said refunds will be processed "in the coming days."

November 2017: Homeless vet gave last $20 to help a stranded driver. Now he has 'a second chance at life'

November 2017: Woman raises $320K to help homeless man who rescued her

November 2017: Woman raises more than $60,000 for homeless man who helped her

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com