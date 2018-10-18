Icelandic budget carrier WOW Air announced it will end service to three U.S. cities -- Cincinnati, Cleveland and St. Louis -- by early January. But WOW founder and CEO Skúli Mogensen said it's not a sign of retrenchment for the carrier here. In fact, he said a new North American destination would be announced later this month and that increased frequencies would be added at its bigger U.S. and Canadian markets.

Mogensen's comments came in a Wednesday phone interview with Today in the Sky editor Ben Mutzabaugh. Check out the main story from USA TODAY, or scroll down for an in-depth Q&A. (The questions and answers have been edited for brevity.)

Ben Mutzabaugh: WOW has confirmed it’s ending service to Cincinnati, Cleveland and St. Louis. Is this a sign of a bigger shakeup to WOW’s U.S. footprint?

Skúli Mogensen: No. Obviously, it’s always unfortunate when a destination doesn’t go according to our hopes or expectations. However, it’s quite normal and has always been sort of an active part of the strategy to aggressively launch new destinations and, equally fast, (to) change our network if we think we can use our aircraft more efficiently somewhere else.

Last summer, we went very aggressively into the Midwest. We will continue to fly Chicago and Detroit. We expect to grow our network next year by approximately 15%, which is still healthy growth.

What we really are doing, is it’s also part of our India launch. We are seeing great demand from North America to India, but primarily from our bigger existing destinations. So we will add capacity and frequency as a result of this to some of the existing destinations.

Mutzabaugh: That means flying more days a week on routes that you fly less than daily, or maybe offering more than one flight a day on some routes. Is that right? And, does that capacity growth include any new destinations here?

Mogensen: Correct.

We are going to announce one new major destination in North America next week. I can’t specify beyond that.

Mutzabaugh: For the Midwest cities being dropped, is it safe to call that an "experiment" to fly to smaller destinations there? Maybe one that didn’t go as well as you hoped it could?

Mogensen: I think that’s a fair assessment.

The fact that we made this decision today doesn’t mean that we will not revisit some of these destinations going forward. As our network continues to grow, we get more feeder points from Europe. Our feed continues to grow.

Mutzabaugh: Is it safe to assume the three routes were money-losers?

Mogensen: They were not performing as well as many other cities where we think we can add capacity as a result of this and do even better.

Mutzabaugh: So you are saying it’s possible they made money, but you thought you could do better somewhere else?

Mogensen: Correct.

Mutzabaugh: You’ve said there’ll be capacity increases from bigger North American cities where you can connect people through to India. Other plans for where redeployed aircraft might go?

Mogensen: One new North American destination. We also just recently added Orlando (flights begin in December). We haven’t announced the details of our summer network, but you will see more frequency on some of our existing North American cities.

Mutzabaugh: Bigger North American cities where WOW is already established, cities like Boston, New York, Baltimore/Washington are ones that come to mind as markets where there is established demand for travel to both Europe and India. Are these these the types of markets in line for frequency increases?

Mogensen: Good guesses. But, yeah, cities that we have been flying to for a couple of years where we already have been expanding. And where – in some cases – where we might already be at daily service, we might choose to do double-daily on some days. You’ll just see more frequency on some of the existing routes.

Mutzabaugh: There’s been an obvious increase in traffic across the Atlantic on low-cost and budget carriers. Norwegian has a huge presence now. There was Primera, which just went out of business. And, perhaps most importantly in your own market of Iceland, Icelandair has matched many of your own new routes to the U.S. that you have announced. Has that resulted in overcapacity that’s forced you to rethink some routes, like the ones to the Midwest?

Mogensen: Clearly competition and total capacity will have an impact. But I’d also like to think part of strategy is to be more aggressive – certainly more aggressive than legacy carriers – in exploring new destinations. But, as a result, we also have to be very disciplined in not falling in love prematurely with any single route and to be willing to do proper analysis and move the aircraft around. We have a finite number of aircraft flying. We have a finite number of slots at Keflavik (airport near Reykjavik). So we have to optimize how we utilize that, from time to time.

Mutzabaugh: Among U.S. destinations: San Francisco is going from year-round to seasonal. And there’s been speculation about other markets’ long-term prospects as WOW destinations. Are there any other cities where you are changing plans?

Mogensen: We are constantly reviewing our network. Unfortunately, part of the changes that occurred this winter were related to some late deliveries for the (Airbus) A330neo (widebody jet), which we will be using for our Delhi flight. The first Delhi flight is Dec. 6. As a result of that, we had to make some adjustments in the network. And one of those impacted was San Francisco (which WOW already serves with A330 jets).

Will there be further potential changes in the network next year? Yes, I think that’s highly likely. Exactly which ones remains to be seen.

They are, along with other destinations, being looked at very carefully … like any destination prior to doing the final route decisions for next year.

Mutzabaugh: Fuel prices have risen rapidly in the airline industry. Did that change any of the calculus for the Midwest routes that WOW ultimately decided to drop?

Mogensen: I think clearly the dramatic increase in fuel price in a relatively short period of time has had a negative impact on the airline industry as a whole. (Ticket) prices have not moved up in the same fashion. So especially in the winter months, when there’s less demand and yields are lower, that does have an impact.

Mutzabaugh: Is it possible that the three Midwestern routes would have stayed if fuel prices had remained relatively unchanged?

Mogensen: It’s possible, sure.

Mutzabaugh: WOW has had some problems with delays and customer-service rankings. AirHelp, for example, rated WOW last for issues like customer satisfaction and slowness in offering refunds or compensation for delays. How important is it for you to tackle this and try to improve the reputation of the airline in this particular area?

Mogensen: I think we have actually made a number of important improvements. Unfortunately, some of those issues were related to growing pains. We had to reinvest in some of our systems and infrastructure in order to be able to process some of those claims faster and more correctly. That was unfortunate and certainly not acceptable. We have put a lot of emphasis on this and we will continue to do so. The same, of course, applies to on-time performance and overall customer satisfaction.

I am happy to say I think we have been moving in the right direction, given the reports and the ratings that we have been seeing lately.

Mutzabaugh: There had been reports about a possible liquidity crisis and that you were looking for investors.

Mogensen: We completed a recent bond offering, so that was an important milestone. We had never had outside capital before. So, given our incredible growth the past five years, I think it’s completely normal that we are now raising capital. I think that’s just another important milestone.

Mutzabaugh: Going back to the network and the loss of the three Midwestern destinations, I just want to reiterate that you’re saying WOW still has plans to grow the market, both in terms of destinations and in terms of the number of flights offered on existing routes?

Mogensen: Absolutely.

I really want to emphasize that the next big strategic move … is adding Delhi in India (with) a direct flight into our hub in Iceland. Eighty percent of the Delhi passengers (based on current bookings) are using Iceland as a hub flying into North America.

This also is driving some of the shifts that we are now discussing regarding next year. (It is) because we see the demand from Delhi is going more toward the larger destinations that we’re already servicing (in North America).

We will have five flights a week from Delhi (to Iceland) carrying some 350 passengers. Again, 80 percent of those passengers are now going to continue to North America. So we need to fill that capacity by adding frequency to existing routes. (Editor's note: WOW will initially start with three weekly flights to New Delhi. WOW initially had hoped to increase that to five flights a week by in January, but that increase is now dependent in the delayed delivery of new Airbus A330neos. WOW will increase to five weekly flights as soon as the delivery schedule allows, according to spokeswoman María Margrét Jóhannsdóttir.)

Also, just to be clear, we are absolutely going to continue to invest in our network in North America.

Mutzabaugh: Reading between the lines on that last statement, it sounds like one of the things that may be working against St. Louis, Cincinnati and Cleveland is that I would guess there is an outsized demand for India travel that’s probably coming more from places like New York, Montreal, Toronto and Boston than the mid-size markets in the U.S. Midwest.

Mogensen: That’s certainly one important component in this sort of decision process.

Mutzabaugh: Some of the airport officials in those three Midwest cities said they were surprised to learn WOW was leaving. Should they have been surprised?

Mogensen: One of the important elements for us – and other airlines – flying across the Atlantic is the seasonality. (Demand for U.S.-Europe travel typically peaks in the summer but softens in the winter). The other factor that’s important here is that while we might be able to fly during the summer months, it’s also very important for us to find and build up the destinations that have the year-round capabilities and to support those cities. Especially now that we add something like India to the mix, which is to some extent counter-cyclical to Europe.

There are a number of issues to be considered when you are scaling up. Of course, I would have loved to have continued to have served those markets. I do believe they are underserved. I do believe there are opportunities there going forward. But for us, at this moment, I think this is unfortunately the right decision.

Mutzabaugh: It sounds like New Delhi is doing very well for you?

Mogensen: Absolutely.

Mutzabaugh: Does that mean there are other opportunities for you in India where you can replicate what you’ve found in New Delhi? Mumbai or some other place?

Mogensen: I definitely see our continued growth in the coming years from India and Asia. As a result, that will then drive more capacity requirements also – mainly into North America.

