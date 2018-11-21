PARADISE, Calif. – Week-long heavy rain rolling into Northern California Wednesday morning could help firefighters battling the raging Camp Fire, but also threatens to trigger floods, mudslides and debris flows in areas of both Northern and Southern California that have been stripped and scarred by wildfires.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Paradise, the retirement community of 27,000 that was destroyed by the Camp Fire, and nearby communities. The flood watch also targeted areas charred by wildfires earlier this year in Lake, Shasta, Trinity and Mendocino counties.

The Camp Fire, which has killed at least 81 people, is 75 percent contained. It has already destroyed 13,000 structures and 238 square miles of forest but still threatens 5,100 structures. Fire officials say it won't be fully contained until at least Nov. 30.

An undated handout photo made available by the United States Forest Service and the National Wildfire Coordinating Group on Inciweb on November 20, 2018 shows firefighters battling the Camp Fire in Northern California.

USFS/NWCG HANDOUT, EPA-EFE

Fire officials, who say 870 people remain unaccounted for, also worry that the rain will complicate efforts to find the remains of other victims.

“The task is arduous,” said Rick Crawford with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “And the possibility exists that some people may never be found.”

The heavy rain and 40 mph winds could all but paralyze the effort to search every structure in Paradise a second time, said Jason Solak, rescue-team manager for California Task Force 4. In addition, the water and debris flows from flooding along burned areas could wash away remains that teams like his have not yet detected.

"Given the weather and the time frame," Solak said, "we’re up against the clock.”

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews are preparing for potential power outages from wet and windy storms that could send trees, limbs and other debris into power lines, damaging equipment and interrupting electric service.

Fire "is actually the least of our problems now," said Capt. Rick Crawford, a spokesman with the Los Angeles Fire Department who is also working the Camp Fire.

He said thousands of firefighters are transitioning into what's known as "fire suppression repair" mode. That means working to get the burned areas back to pre-fire conditions as much as possible, in part by clearing downed trees and loose branches that could be dislodged in a storm — they're called widow-makers in fire parlance.

“We want to make sure those are out of the way and that the first responders are out of harm and danger," Crawford said in Paradise. "That’s why this area is still under mandatory evacuation.”

For residents who survived the fire but are left without shelter or can't get back in their homes, The Salvation Army plans a Thanksgiving luncheon Thursday.

“We really wanted to give the evacuees a place to enjoy Thanksgiving and to enjoy a warm meal,” said Lt. Arwyn Rodriguera, Salvation Army Chico Corps officer.

In Southern California, in areas around Los Angeles that were hit by two big fires that have now been quenched, some residents have stacked sandbags to try to hold off runoff from possible downpours on hillsides stripped by the blazes.

A year ago, debris flows triggered by a downpour in a freshly burned Montecito killed 21 people.

Stanglin reported from Mclean, Virginia.

Contributing: Associated Press



