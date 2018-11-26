Reese Witherspoon said sometimes the kindest thing we can do for our kids is let them know when they're just bad at something.

Quit crying and move on.

The actress and "Whiskey in a Teacup" author, gave her daughter Ava what some parents might view as some harsh advice, she said in an interview with Fast Company.

The article follows a day in the life of Witherspoon, 42, who is also the founder of media company Hello Sunshine. She talks about how at the end of the day, she likes to unwind by watching, "The Crown," "Queer Eye," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and the latest Chris Rock special on Netflix. She appreciated Rock's "bit about being brutally honest with your children."

Not always 'golden and magical'

"I feel like I’m constantly counteracting pressure from the parents who want to make the lives of their kids golden and magical at all moments! Guess what, kids? You’re going to be disappointed and uncomfortable once in a while," she said.

The incident with Ava

Witherspoon recalled when her then third-grade daughter Ava was crying in bed. Everyone else on the junior varsity basketball team had scored, but not her.

Time for some tough love.

"I said, 'Aves, maybe you’re bad at basketball.' She thought that was mean. I said, 'Mean or true? 'Cause, guess what? Your mom’s bad at basketball, too.'"

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, now 18 and with her basketball days behind her.

ROBYN BECK, AFP/Getty Images

Witherspoon is mother to Ava Elizabeth, 18, and Deacon, 15, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She shares son Tennessee James, 6, with husband Jim Toth.

