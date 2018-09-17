Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker tours the house where a young man was killed during a gas explosion in Lawrence, Mass., on Sept. 14, 2018.

Mark Garfinkel, The Boston Herald, via AP

LAWRENCE, Mass. – A relief fund will be established to help Massachusetts residents whose lives were disrupted by a series of natural gas fires and explosions, officials said Monday.

The announcement came one day after the head of the National Transportation Safety Board said the investigation was partially focused on pressure sensors connected to a gas line that was being taken out of service shortly before the blasts.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said the sensors can signal for gas pressure to be increased if the pressure gets too low. He said investigators will try to determine whether those sensors played any role in Thursday’s explosions and fires.

Dozens of homes were destroyed or damaged, a teenager was killed, and 25 people were injured in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover.

Residents in the three communities north of Boston were allowed to return to their homes Sunday after crews finished shutting off nearly 8,600 gas meters. Electricity was restored to all the affected homes and businesses, but gas service may not be restored for weeks.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that he hoped to have the foundation running by the end of the week.

The foundation will be in addition to the payments from Columbia Gas, the utility that serves the three communities and payouts from insurance companies.

Columbia Gas also continued to process claims and hand out gift cards to address the immediate needs of residents, such as groceries.

About 500 claims were processed Sunday; 750 more were expected Monday, the company said.

In this image take from video provided by WCVB in Boston, firefighters battle a raging house fire in Lawrence, Mass, a suburb of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Emergency crews are responding to what they believe is a series of gas explosions that have damaged homes across three communities north of Boston.

WCVB via AP

