One year ago, Hurricane Maria raked across Puerto Rico with winds of more than 155 mph, causing widespread damage across the island that led to about 3,000 deaths. In the aftermath of the storm, distribution of aid was slow and uncoordinated, and thousands were forced to go weeks or months without water, electricity and basic necessities. Political squabbling has slowed the recovery effort: Just last week, President Donald Trump questioned the official death figures, prompting San Juan mayor to call him "delusional" and "paranoid." A year later, as rebuilding gets underway, some neighborhoods fear that long-awaited disaster aid could mean wholesale gentrification and relocation.

The leaders of North and South Korea concluded their three-day summit — which produced a broad agreement aimed at promoting peace on the Korean peninsula — with a visit Thursday to Mount Paektu, a volcano sacred to the North. South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s visit to Pyongyang resulted in North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreeing to take further steps toward denuclearization, including permanently dismantling a missile engine test site and allowing international inspectors to observe the process. The North also said it was willing to take additional measures such as decommissioning its Yongbyon nuclear facility if the United States made further concessions.

A day after visiting areas of the Carolinas hit hard by Hurricane Florence, President Donald Trump will travel to Las Vegas Thursday to campaign for Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller. Heller, who has faced tight races before but never lost an election, is in a close fight with Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen, a first-term congresswoman who stands to benefit from a wave of Democratic and female activism fueled by opposition to Trump. Voters on both sides of the aisle know the Nevada race is key for Democrats trying to flip control of the Senate, said Greg Ferraro, a Reno-based Republican political consultant and public relations firm owner, adding: “Voters are probably paying attention more than they have in the past."

The World Anti-Doping Agency board is due to vote Thursday on whether to reinstate the Russian Doping Agency after it was suspended nearly three years ago for allowing athletes to take banned drugs and then developing elaborate schemes to cover for them. The WADA’s review committee has recommended reinstatement and the move has the tacit backing of the International Olympic Committee. But it has also provoked anger from other anti-doping figures who feel Russia can't be trusted to reform without accepting more of the blame.

US and Canadian negotiators – facing a deadline at the end of the month – will extend until at least Thursday their negotiations to keep Canada in a North American trade bloc. After her second meeting of the day with US Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland told reporters they plan to keep talking on Thursday. President Donald Trump began negotiations last year to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico. The US and Mexico reached a preliminary deal last month designed in part to shift more auto production to the United States. But Canada wasn’t part of that agreement. Freeland is trying to get America’s No. 2 trading partner back into the trade bloc.

