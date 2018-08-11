Multiple people were injured, including at least one police officer, during a mass shooting at a bar in Southern California on late Wednesday.

Authorities said shots were fired and people hit at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

The extent of the victims' injuries, or how many were hurt, was not immediately clear.

Still, law enforcement and emergency crews flooded the scene and police urged the public to avoid the area. The perpetrator of the assault may still be at large.

"It's still a very active scene," said Ventura County Sheriff's Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian.

Eyewitness accounts suggested that the shooter, who may have dressed all in black with a large trench coat, threw a smoke grenade into the bar before opening fire.

The Borderline Bar & Grill describes itself on its website as the county's "Largest Country Dance Hall & Live Music Venue" with 2,500 square feet of open dance floor.

Contributing: Ventura County Star staff

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com