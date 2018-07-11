Republican Kevin Cramer has ousted North Dakota Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

Heitkamp narrowly won her first term in the sharply conservative state. She sought a second by portraying herself as a maverick who wasn't afraid to buck her own party - or President Donald Trump.

She warned that Trump's trade war would damage North Dakota farmers and that Cramer's health care policy would hurt North Dakotans.

But Cramer, a three-term congressman, argued that Heitkamp wasn't the conservative the state needs. He stood strongly with Trump, who remains popular in North Dakota.

A race that was already difficult for Heitkamp appeared to become even harder after she voted against Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

