Rick Steves' European favorites
Going up the Eiffel Tower is one of the great travel thrills in Europe.
European department stores (such as Galeries Lafayette in Paris) can be glamorous platforms for top fashion and people-watching.
Scotland's sparsely populated Isle of Skye is easiest to explore with a set of wheels that allows you to enjoy the scenery at your own pace.
France's Chartres Cathedral boasts the world's largest surviving collection of medieval stained glass, filled with stories and symbolism.
Balance out visits to hectic big cities by also spending time in tranquil villages like Beilstein, in Germany's Mosel Valley.
The burgeoning HafenCity district and its spectacular new Elbphilharmonie concert hall are revitalizing Hamburg's riverfront.
Florence's Duomo Museum, which reopened in 2016 after an extensive renovation, offers one of Italy's great artistic experiences.
Little tuk-tuks are a fun way to sightsee around Lisbon.
London's many attractions — such as its famous Harrods department store — make it a great winter destination for sightseeing and shopping.
Carcassonne, in the south of France, is the perfect medieval fortress-city.
Attending a Gaelic football match at Dublin's Croke Park is a great way to meet new Irish friends — as long as you root for the same side.
The little village of Gimmelwald, high in the Swiss Alps, is one of my all-time favorite European destinations.
Experiential sightseeing, such as this food tour of Rome's Testaccio neighborhood, is time and money well spent.
The ultimate Riviera port town: Vernazza.
Europe’s most scenic train rides are Switzerland’s top three: the Golden Pass, Bernina Express (shown here) and Glacier Express.
The best Gothic interior is found in Paris’ Sainte-Chapelle church.
Café-sitting, coffee-sipping and people-watching are some of the best ways to slow down and enjoy life like Europeans do.
Edinburgh is one of the most interesting cities in Britain.
A European picnic is a fine way to enjoy a cheap — and local — meal.
If you want a Swiss city, see Bern (shown here) or Luzern instead of Geneva.
Sognefjord is Norway’s most spectacular fjord.
Europe’s most underrated sight is Rome’s ancient seaport, Ostia Antica.
After Prague, Kraków (shown here) and Budapest are Eastern Europe’s best cities.
Grocery stores in St. Petersburg brim with colorful drinks, pickled goodies, fresh produce and friendly locals.
The ultimate hike in England’s Lake District: Catbells above Keswick.
Hadrian’s Wall will give history buffs goose bumps.
The most pleasing French château is Vaux-le-Vicomte, near Paris.
The ultimate medieval walled town in Germany: Rothenburg.
Splurging on a gondola ride in Venice buys you a memory for a lifetime.
Head to a historic British pub to make friends with a bartender and get a glimpse — and a taste — of traditional English culture.
There's magic afoot when you sightsee at night in Rome, as this young girl discovers near the Spanish Steps.
Memorable seaside views, whitewashed homes scrambling up the hillside, well-worn harborside cafés perfect for lingering — and no cars — all combine to make Hydra my ideal Greek isle.
Standing at a bar with a sampler of tapas and chalkboard specials on the wall is a quintessential Spain experience.
The views from the Rock of Gibraltar take in two continents, one ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.
For the best food deals in Frankfurt, line up with locals at Kleinmarkthalle, a delightful old-school market.
Warsaw's magnificent Lazienki Park, filled with Neoclassical palaces, statuary and water features, is a great place to see Poles at play.
Ireland's romantic Dingle Peninsula is gloriously green.
Sitting on a stone at the Castlerigg circle, in England's Lake District, inspires contemplation.
Splurging at a French restaurant often includes dining leisurely at an outdoor table.
The River Avon goes through the heart of Stratford-Upon-Avon; visitors can enjoy a pleasant park and the Royal Shakespeare Theatre along its banks.
Carrie Shepherd

To see or not to see? Nonliterary types might find touristy Stratford-Upon-Avon to be much ado about nothing, but Shakespeare's hometown is blanketed with opportunities for Bardolatry. It's an easy side-trip from London, but an overnight stay is best to take in a performance of the world's best Shakespeare ensemble.

Within Stratford's compact old town, you can walk easily to most sights. The River Avon, which flows right through town, has an idyllic yet playful feel, with rowboats, swans and an old, one-man, crank-powered ferry just beyond the Royal Shakespeare Theatre. If you'll ever enjoy a Shakespeare performance, it'll be here ... even if you flunked English Lit.

The prime sight in town is Shakespeare's Birthplace, a half-timbered Elizabethan building where William grew up. This is also the house where Shakespeare and his bride, Anne Hathaway, began their married life together. I have to admit that I find the birthplace itself a bit underwhelming — it's as if millions of visitors have rubbed it clean of anything authentic. Still, the house makes for a good introduction to the Bard, largely thanks to its entertaining modern exhibit (which you see at the start of your visit) and the helpful, well-versed and often costumed docents. With some imagination you might get the sense that Shakespeare's ghost still haunts these halls.

To get a sense for the playwright's early education, visit the Shakespeare's Schoolroom and Guildhall sight. You can test a quill pen and play Tudor games in his classroom from the 1570s, and explore a guild headquarters and chapel to learn about social infrastructure in Shakespeare's day.

Shakespeare spent most of his career in London, where he taught his play-going public about human nature with plots that entertained both the highest and the lowest minds. His tool was an unrivaled mastery of the English language. He retired — rich and famous — back in Stratford.

Nothing remains of the house the Bard built when he made it big (it was demolished in the 18th century). But the atmospheric mansion grounds, now adorned with modern sculptures and traditional gardens, form another tourist sight: Shakespeare's New Place. It's fun to contemplate him writing "The Tempest" in the place he called home for nearly 20 years. Next door, the house of Shakespeare's granddaughter (and her husband) hosts exhibits, including a large-scale model of Shakespeare's house, domestic artifacts and period clothing.

636719337904217135-england-stratford-anne-hathaway-cottage-071918-ch.jpg
The thatched roof of Anne Hathaway's Cottage, where Shakespeare's wife grew up, seems to drip over the 500-year-old building.
Cameron Hewitt

Hall's Croft, the old Jacobean former home of Shakespeare's daughter, is the fanciest of the Shakespeare-related houses. Since Susanna married a doctor, the exhibits here are focused on 17th-century medicine. There's little here about Susanna's dad — but the docents there can help bring the plague — and some of the bizarre remedies of the time — to life.

Along with Shakespeare's birthplace, my favorite of the five main sights is Mary Arden's Farm, the girlhood home of William's mom. The farm is in Wilmcote, about 3 miles from Stratford, just two train stops from Stratford's station and a five-minute walk from Wilmcote's station.

Built around two historic farmhouses, this attraction is an open-air folk museum depicting 16th-century farm life ... which happens to have ties to Shakespeare. It's an active, hands-on place with period interpreters in Tudor costumes going through the day's chores such as milking the sheep and cutting wood to do repairs on the house.

Anne Hathaway's Cottage is the 12-room farmhouse where the bard's wife grew up. (It's a mile out of town in Shottery — a 30-minute walk from central Stratford, a stop on the hop-on, hop-off tour bus, or a quick taxi ride from town). William courted Anne here — she was 26, he was only 18 — and his tactics proved successful. (Maybe a little too much, as she was several months pregnant at their wedding.) The Hathaway family lived here for 400 years, until 1911, and much of the family's 92-acre farm remains part of the sight.

The picturesque thatched cottage looks cute enough to eat, with tranquil gardens (along with a charming sculpture garden). It's fun to imagine the writer of some of the world's greatest romances wooing his favorite girl right here during his formative years.

Shakespeare's grave is in the riverside Holy Trinity Church, back in town, where he had been serving as a rector in his last years. While the church is surrounded by an evocative graveyard, the Bard is instead entombed in a place of honor, inside the church and right in front of the altar.

Shakespeare's hometown is seventh heaven for English majors and actors, but Stratford-Upon-Avon's half-timbered charm, with colorful canal boats and punts plying the river, make Stratford a fun stop for anyone. You might even come home with a new appreciation for the enduring impact made by the history's most remarkable playwright.

British hotels with gorgeous gardens
Hambleton Hall, Hambleton, Rutland: An outstanding country-house hotel with Michelin-starred cooking, Hambleton Hall began life as a hunting lodge built in 1881 for a wealthy brewer. His younger sister and heir, Eva Astley Paston Cooper, hosted the likes of Noël Coward in the drawing room.
Choose a bedroom with garden views. One of the largest bedrooms has a 19th-century French marble bathroom. The house is surrounded by 17 acres of south-facing gardens and grounds, developed by the present owners, with a parterre and ornamental ponds, topiary, statuary, mature trees.
B&B from $361 (£280). Set dinner $90 (£69). 44(0)1572 724721, hambletonhall.com
The Goring, Belgravia, London: London’s last grand hotel still in family ownership, the Edwardian Goring is beloved of royalty, who have a little place around the corner (Buckingham Palace).
It has everything you would expect in luxury and service, Michelin-starred cuisine – and something special. Here, in the heart of the city, lies a secluded acre of garden.
You can take afternoon tea on the terrace, play croquet on the lawn. For a special night, book one of the Garden Rooms with Gainsborough silk-lined walls and a balcony overlooking a green oasis.
Rooms from $510 (£395), continental breakfast $34 (£26), cooked $41 (£32). À la carte $103 (£80). 44(0)20 7396 9000, thegoring.com
Barnsley House Hotel and Spa, Barnsley, Gloucestershire: Begun in the reign of William III, this stone manor house was home to Rosemary Verey, doyenne of country-house gardeners.
From the 1950s she created gardens and pleasure grounds, with knot garden, a laburnum walk, clipped yews, ornamental fruit and vegetable garden. A Neoclassical temple, brought in by her architectural-historian husband, admires itself in a pool.
There are statues and a fountain by sculptor Simon Verity. Garden tours are available, but hotel guests can wander at will and enjoy fresh produce in the Potager restaurant.
B&B from $282.50 (£219). À la carte $52 (£40). 44(0)1285 740000, barnsleyhouse.com
Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead, Sussex: An Elizabethan stone manor house built by an ironmaster for his bride, Gravetye was home from 1884 to William Robinson, exponent of the natural garden style. "In setting a garden," he wrote, "we are painting" – and he used broad brush strokes, with soft drifts of narcissus, bright splashes of daffodils, disdaining formal bedding schemes, creating his masterpiece on south-facing slopes.
Explore 1,000 acres of woodland, ornamental and kitchen gardens, glasshouses, orchard, lake and meadow. Inside find blazing log fires, antiques, Michelin-starred cooking in the wood-panelled dining room.
B&B from $335 (£260). Set dinner $39-$52 (£30–£40), tasting menu $97-$110 (£75–£85), à la carte $90 (£70). 44(0)1342 810567, gravetyemanor.co.uk
Woolley Grange, Bradford on Avon, Wiltshire: A Jacobean manor in a lovely old village combines child-friendliness with touches of luxury. Lovely bedrooms and public rooms are filled with antiques, paintings, personal touches. Outside, beyond terrace and stone balustrade, 14 acres of historic grounds roll out, providing endless interest, from the walled kitchen garden with more than 100 varieties of herb, to ornamental ponds, a maze, fruit trees, hives, free-ranging chickens and ducks.
There’s an outdoor pool, a spa, seasonal cooking at night in the candlelit restaurant – or eat with the kids in the Orangery, produce picked that very morning. B&B from $155 (£120), à la carte $52 (£40). 44(0)1225 864705, woolleygrangehotel.co.uk
Hotel Endsleigh: A Regency "cottage orné" built for the Duchess of Bedford as a fishing lodge is run today as a relaxed yet chic hotel by Olga Polizzi, doyenne of English hoteliers.
Surrounding it are 108 acres of Arcadia, created by the great landscape designer Humphry Repton, today listed as being of special historical interest. Through a pastoral idyll of dells, steams and cascades runs the River Tamar.
There is an arboretum of champion trees, a jasmine walk and garden buildings created by Jeffry Wyatville, architect of the main house. Discover a shell house, a grotto, one of the U.K.’s longest herbaceous borders, fountain and bridges – all within the gentle landscape of the Tamar Valley.
B&B from $245 (£190). Set dinner $67 (£47). 44(0)1822 870000, hotelendsleigh.com
Askham Hall, Penrith, Cumbria: Topiary and terraces surround the Lowther family’s Elizabethan mansion amid the glories of the Lake District. Wander Grade II-listed gardens running down to the River Lowther to admire a 230-foot herbaceous border, rare plant species, formal lawns, meadow and woodland, ponds and potager.
Children love to follow the animal trails, to see shorthorn cattle, rare-breed pigs, boer goats, ducks and chickens. More elusive are the native red squirrels.
Eat pizza from a wood-fired oven in the café in a converted barn. In the formal dining room menus follow the seasons, with plenty of home-grown produce. Within are ethnic and antique English furnishings, books, paintings. B&B from £150 (£180 weekends), pele tower rooms from £190. 01931 712350, askhamhall.co.uk
Cliveden House, Taplow, Berkshire: An Italianate mansion on the Thames, Cliveden is surrounded by sublime gardens and woodlands managed by the National Trust. A 4-acre parterre was laid out in the 1850s by John Fleming, pioneer of "carpet bedding."
There is an Italianate Long Garden of topiary from around 1900, a Japanese-style Water Garden with pagoda, laid out by the first Lord Astor in 1893. The outdoor swimming pool was at the center of a scandal that brought down the government in the 1960s.
Inside there are opulent bedrooms, some with private terrace and hot tub, classic British and American dishes in the Astor Grill.
B&B from $522 (£495). Tasting menu $126 (£97.50), à la carte $93.50 (£72.50). 44(0)1628 668561, clivedenhouse.co.uk
Hartwell House and Spa, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire: A glorious mansion begun in the reign of Elizabeth I, Hartwell was home to the court in exile of Louis XVIII of France. It has superb Georgian interiors, plasterwork, a wealth of original features – and, all around it, parkland landscaped in the 18th century, with monuments and pavilions.
There is a neo-Gothic tower, an Ionic temple, an obelisk in a meadow, statues, topiary, lake, bridges, an avenue of trees planted in 1830. The estate wall, completed in 1855, is studded with fossils and rare stones. The National Trust takes care of it.
Doubles from $258 (£200), four-poster room from $387 (£300). Dinner $41-$67 (£32-£52). 44(0)1296 747444, hartwell-house.com
Lime Wood, Lyndhurst, Hampshire: Possibly the coolest luxury hotel in the U.K. and a favorite with celebrities, this Regency house stands in the peaceful heart of the New Forest, where ponies roam free. Bedrooms in the main house have restful decor, a pantry of goodies, views of lush greenery. Or book a lodge or cottage in the grounds. In the restaurant find wonderful food with an Italian accent, or graze healthily in the Herb House Spa.
There are sculptures, ponds and pergolas, giant cedars, an outdoor hot pool, yoga classes in a rooftop herb garden. Rooms from $426 (£330). Breakfast $21-$32 (£16.50–£25), à la carte $84 (£65). 44(0)2380 287177, limewoodhotel.co.uk
Old Whyly, East Hoathly, Sussex: Fans of opera and country houses book early to stay in at Sarah Burgoyne’s elegant Georgian manor just a 10-minute drive from Glyndebourne. The house, filled with paintings and antiques, is surrounded by flower-filled gardens, ablaze with azaleas in springtime. You can take tea under a rose-covered pergola, have a dip in the beautiful outdoor pool, play tennis or stroll through an adjoining estate filled with wild orchids.
At night Paris-trained Ms. Burgoyne cooks a candlelit dinner. For breakfast there are eggs from the hens, honey from the hives in the orchard. B&B from $126 (£98). Set dinner $50 (£38), Glyndebourne hamper $52 (£40) per person. 44(0)1825 840216, oldwhyly.co.uk
Calcot Manor Hotel and Spa, Tetbury, Gloucestershire: Sitting serenely amid 220 acres of Cotswold meadowland, this 16th-century manor house is run as a warmly child-friendly hotel, sister to Barnsley House.
Gone is the original 14th-century tithe barn – the roof tiles shipped out in 1928 to adorn a church roof in Mariemont, Ohio. What remains is the old limestone house, with several of the guest rooms at ground level grouped around a courtyard.
There are tennis courts, swimming pools, running routes, a woodland gymnasium, bicycles to borrow, a lavender-lined outdoor hot tub. In summer a white rose romps over the house façade. Beautiful old trees cast their shade.
B&B from $386 (£299), à la carte $52 (£40). 44(0)1666 890391, calcot.co
The Priory, Wareham, Dorset: With gardens bordered by the River Frome, this family-run hotel occupies a 16th-century former priory. You can take tea on a terrace overlooking the lawn or explore 4 acres of English country gardens.
B&B from $284. Set dinner 64 (£49.50). Children 12 and over welcome. 44(0)1929 551666, theprioryhotel.co.uk
Take a bedroom in the main house, or a boathouse suite on the river with balcony or veranda so you can sit and watch life on the water before sampling modern cuisine in the Garden Room restaurant.
There are topiary hedges, a lily pond, croquet lawn, drifts of old-fashioned flowers, roses everywhere - most profuse in the rose garden.
Old Rectory, Boscastle: Thomas Hardy met his future first wife Emma Gifford on a visit to this Victorian house turned B&B. Inside there are fresh flowers, log fires, traditionally styled bedrooms. Sit out on decking and gaze over the Valency Valley to the sea. Explore the woodland garden when azaleas, rhododendrons and camellias are in bloom. Follow the herbaceous body to Hardy’s Seat. Admire rare-breed pigs and Jacob’s sheep in the field.
Wander the walled kitchen garden, which supplies the table. At breakfast there are new-laid eggs from the free-ranging hens, honey from the bees. Supper is served in a restored 19th-century greenhouse. B&B from $90 (£70), dinner $23 (£17.50). Children over 12 welcome. 44(0)1840 250225, stjuliot.com
Talland Bay Hotel, Talland-by-Looe, Cornwall: Is this the south of France or is it Fairyland? Overlooking the blue sea, the subtropical sculpture garden of this highly individual, stylish hotel is full of witty surprises. Here a pig, there a pixie, a white horse, a mermaid, a giant teapot will enchant children.
In the warm southwest of England there are palms and umbrella pines, plenty of outside seating for an alfresco Cornish tea, dinner or a sundowner.
The Terrace restaurant opens up to the fresh sea air. Bedrooms have country and ocean views.
B&B from $155 (£120), à la carte $61 (£47). 44(0)1503 272667, tallandbayhotel.co.uk
Goldstone Hall, Market Drayton, Shropshire: Idyllically situated in peaceful countryside, this Georgian manor has one of the U.K.’s largest hotel kitchen gardens. The grounds were a wilderness in 1983 when the present owner’s mother took them in hand. An acre and a half is given over to fruit and vegetables.
There is a herb walkway of some hundred varieties. In the walled garden, a double herbaceous border is a mass of floral colors from spring through to October. In the beamed dining room, the chervil root or apricot, salsify or artichoke on your plate will have been grown right here.
B&B single from $123 (£95), double from $193.50 (£150). Set dinner $63 (£48.50). 44(0)1630 661202, goldstonehall.com
Millgate House, Richmond, Yorkshire: At their cherished Georgian home on the cobbled square of a peaceful market town, for more than 35 years Austin Lynch and Tim Culkin have been nurturing a walled garden with terraces leading down to the River Swale.
It is a wonder to behold, with so much contained in a third of an acre. Paths thread though profusions of shrub roses, ferns and clematis.
Sit on a rustic bench in a shady nook, or gaze out from the fine Regency drawing room. A treasure trove of antiques, run as a B&B, the house has six guest bedrooms filled with art, books and curios.
B&B from $161 (£125). 44(0)1748 823571, millgatehouse.com
Lastingham Grange, Lanstingham, Yorkshire: The road dwindles to a bridle path as it arrives at this wisteria-festooned 17th-century farmhouse on the edge of the North York Moors, run as a hotel by the Wood family since the 1950s.
It is a traditional – indeed endearingly old-fashioned – country-style home, built around a courtyard and peacefully situated in 10 acres of gardens and fields. Arrive in springtime when the trees are in blossom, or in June when the roses are putting on a show.
There are flower-filled borders, mature trees and shrubs. Take tea with home-made scones on the terrace, wander the orchard and wooded pathways, play croquet on the lawn.
B&B single $187 (£145), double $271 (£210). Dinner $54 (£42). 44(0)1751 417345, lastinghamgrange.com
Bodysgallen Hall and Spa, Llandudno, Conwy, Wales: Built in the reign of James I on the slopes of Pydew Mountain, with glorious views of Snowdonia, this manor house sits dreamily amid 200 acres of parkland and pleasure grounds, formal and wild gardens.
There is a rare 17th-century box parterre, woodlands walks, a lily pond, a cascade, specimen trees. Within ancient stone walls, the kitchen garden has espaliered fruit trees and an area of flowers to deck the halls.
The head gardener of 30 years’ standing gives garden tours. Within, the house has oak-panelled walls, open fires, oil paintings, comfy sofas, award-winning cuisine.
B&B from $213 (£165), four-poster room $361 (£280). À la carte $71 (£55). 44(0)1492 584466, bodysgallen.com
Plas Bodegroes, Pellheli, Gwynedd, Wales: On the remote Lleyn peninsula, this Georgian country house stands embowered in a magical setting for all seasons.
In spring the surrounding woodlands are carpeted with bluebells. Through summer the air is filled with the scents of lavender and more than 100 old rose varieties, some scrambling up the iron veranda pillars. In fall, the Japanese acer garden blazes.
Sit in a shady spot as a fountain plays. Follow the yew tree avenue to a stream. All the guest bedrooms have a garden view, while in the pretty dining room, creative cooking makes great use of home-grown fruits and vegetables.
B&B from $142 (£110). Set dinner $58 (£45). 44(0)1758 612363, bodegroes.co.uk

Rick Steves writes European travel guidebooks and hosts travel shows on public television and public radio. Email him at rick@ricksteves.com and follow his blog on Facebook.

