TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, the Republican nominee in Florida’s high-profile governor’s race, abruptly resigned Monday from Congress to focus on the campaign.

Citing his fiscal conservative principles as the rationale for his resignation, DeSantis said it would be "inappropriate" for him to accept his $174,000 annual salary due to the amount of time he is spending on the campaign trail.

"As the Republican nominee for governor of Florida, it is clear to me that I will likely miss the vast majority of our remaining session days for this Congress. Under these circumstances, it would be inappropriate for me to accept a salary," DeSantis wrote in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The three-term congressman from Palm Coast was first elected to represent Florida's 6th congressional district in 2013.

In two months, the 39-year-old Republican will face Democrat Andrew Gillum, the Tallahassee mayor, in the Nov. 6 general election. The first major poll shows the race as a toss-up.

