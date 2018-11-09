San Francisco hotels with great deals in September
The Kensington Park Hotel is ranked 67 of out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, according to TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $249 per night.
Hotel Carlton a Joie de Vivre hotel is ranked 57 out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, according to TripAdvisor. Pricing starts at $199 per night.
Hotel Boheme is ranked 55 out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, according to TripAdvisor. Starting rates are $248 per night.
Hotel Abri is ranked 49 out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, according to TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $275 per night.
The Donatello is ranked 42 out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, according to TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $269 per night.
Kimpton Buchanan is ranked 31 out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, according to TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $245 per night.
TripAdvisor has named San Francisco hotels that have "four bubble" ratings and reasonable rates in September. Chancellor Hotel on Union Square is ranked 21 out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, with TripAdvisor pricing starting from $191 per night.
Marines Memorial Club Hotel is ranked 18 out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, according to TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $289 per night.
White Swan Inn is ranked 13 out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, according to TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $269 per night.
The Inn at Union Square is ranked 6 out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, according to TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $208 per night.
San Francisco has been one of the most expensive hotel markets in the USA for years.

New inventory did not come on board for a long time because of a shortage of affordable real estate. But now San Francisco is seeing a resurgence of hotel development, with Marriott and Virgin Hotels planning openings.

San Francisco has always been a popular tourist destination, but it also benefits by being a gateway to Asia from the USA. That makes it a convenient stopping point for business travelers.

The 20 most popular hotels in San Francisco

USA TODAY asked TripAdvisor to identify hotels in San Francisco with high ratings and reasonable rates for September. The site came up with 10 lodging options with at least a “four bubble” rating with rates under $250. Browse the slideshow above for their trip-inspiring picks.

