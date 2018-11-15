Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said Thursday that he will seek the death penalty for five suspects among 11 charged in the killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Saud Al-Mojeb made the announcement in a press conference in Riyadh.

He said the most senior-ranking official behind Khashoggi’s murder inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul is Ahmad al-Assiri, a former deputy intelligence chief.

Al-Assiri was arrested and fired for ordering Khashoggi's forced return to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Mojeb said 21 people are now in custody and 11 have been indicted in connection with Khashoggi's killing. Turkey says it has evidence that proves the Washington Post columnist's murder was sanctioned at the highest level in Saudi Arabia.

