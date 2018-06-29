Best places to buy a second home in New England and the Mid-Atlantic An analysis by Rented.com shows the best places to buy in New England and the Mid-Atlantic states. No. 1. Killington, Vermont; 88.3 points out of 100. Excellent skiing is just one of the charms of this beautiful year-round resort town; located in the picturesque Green Mountains of central Vermont. 01 / 20 An analysis by Rented.com shows the best places to buy in New England and the Mid-Atlantic states. No. 1. Killington, Vermont; 88.3 points out of 100. Excellent skiing is just one of the charms of this beautiful year-round resort town; located in the picturesque Green Mountains of central Vermont. 01 / 20

It’s a common summer vacation ritual: You enjoy a destination so much that by the time you leave you’ve started asking about real estate.

But not all locations are created equal when it comes to a second home purchase. An analysis by Rented.com shows the best places to buy a vacation rental in New England and the Mid-Atlantic states.

The site's research looked at a number of factors that affect return on investment, including housing prices, real estate taxes and the local rental market, to determine the best places to own.

Killington, Vermont, a classic New England ski town, is the region’s best market, with a score of 88.3 out of 100. After Killington, there’s a steep dropoff to No. 2 on the list, Bangor, Maine, with a score of 69.5. By contrast, a previous analysis showed four Florida beach towns above 70 points, as well as several U.S. cities.

See the slideshow above for the top New England and Mid-Atlantic destinations for second home buyers, and Rented.com’s comments on each market.

20 best destinations to buy a beach house or condo Rented.com looked at a number of factors that affect return on investment, including housing prices, real estate taxes and the local rental market, to determine the best places to own. No. 1: Panama City Beach, Fla.; 98.9 points out of 100. We’ve seen this Panhandle city at the top of our list before, thanks to the affordability and popularity of this year-round destination. 01 / 20 Rented.com looked at a number of factors that affect return on investment, including housing prices, real estate taxes and the local rental market, to determine the best places to own. No. 1: Panama City Beach, Fla.; 98.9 points out of 100. We’ve seen this Panhandle city at the top of our list before, thanks to the affordability and popularity of this year-round destination. 01 / 20

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com