WASHINGTON — Top Senate Democrats said Monday they would push for mandatory sanctions on North Korea if President Trump fails to win major concessions from Kim Jong Un, including complete denuclearization, as the two leaders prepare to meet for a high-stakes summit on June 12.

The move is intended to signal that Congress, or at least Democratic lawmakers, could try to tie the Trump administration’s hands if the president makes too many promises to North Korean negotiators and doesn’t get enough in return.

“The president has a lot of flexibility when it comes to sanctions, but it is always possible for Congress to pass mandatory sanctions or to pass laws to prevent the president” from waiving sanctions, Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer of New York said in a conference call with reporters on Monday.

The salvo comes as Trump is preparing for the potentially historic meeting with Kim in Singapore next week. American negotiators want North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program and give up its weapon stockpile; North Korea wants the U.S. to lift crippling economic sanctions.

But it’s not clear what, if anything, will be accomplished at the summit.

"It's really a get-to-know-you kind of a situation," Trump told reporters last week.

Sen. Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he and others are worried that Trump is so fixated on getting an agreement with North Korea that he might sign off on a “flimsy framework” that allows North Korea to keep some of its nuclear arsenal.

“We need to be serious about defining success,” Menendez said during Monday’s conference call.

In a letter to Trump, Schumer, Menendez and other top Democrats laid out five provisions they said would be critical to any agreement. The letter says North Korea should dismantle and remove all of its nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons; suspend its ballistic missile tests and disable that program, and agree to “anytime, anywhere” inspections to ensure compliance, among other items.

“Getting an agreement with North Korea is actually the easy part,” Menendez said.

He noted that the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations reached deals with the North Koreans, only to see them flout the denuclearization terms. “Getting a good agreement that works and is sustainable, something that is not just a flimsy framework, … is the hard part,” the New Jersey Democrat said.

The president has tried to tamp down expectations for the June 12 meeting.

"I think it's going to be a process," Trump said. "But the relationships are building, and that's a great positive."

