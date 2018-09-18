The makers of "Sesame Street" say Bert and Ernie, the classic feuding Muppets who appeared on the popular children's television show, are not gay.

The statement came Tuesday after former "Sesame Street" writer Mark Saltzman gave an interview to online LGBT magazine Queerty Sunday saying the characters were gay.

"I always felt that without a huge agenda, when I was writing Bert & Ernie, they were. I didn’t have any other way to contextualize them," Saltzman said. "I don’t think I’d know how else to write them, but as a loving couple."

"Sesame Street" denies the claim, however, saying the characters are simply "best friends."

"They were created to teach preschoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves. Even though they are identified as male characters and possess many human traits and characteristics (as most 'Sesame Street' Muppets do), they remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation."

Please see our statement below regarding Bert and Ernie. pic.twitter.com/6r2j0XrKYu — Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) September 18, 2018

The news made waves on social media, too, with many criticizing "Sesame Street" for seeming anti-gay.

i’m really disappointed in sesame workshop...a gay man talked about his own experiences with writing the show and how he and his partner identified with bert and ernie...and they have to stomp on all of that — 🦆lynn💫 (@huckleberryduck) September 18, 2018

"i’m really disappointed in sesame workshop ... a gay man talked about his own experiences with writing the show and how he and his partner ide `ntified with bert and ernie ... and they have to stomp on all of that," one user tweeted.

Would it be so bad if they were supposed to be gay even if they are puppets/muppets? Today, many children realize VERY young when they are LGTBQA & if characters on #SesameStreet helped them, I don't think it would be a bad thing. — Colleen MacIsaac (@ColleenMacIsaa1) September 18, 2018

"Would it be so bad if they were supposed to be gay even if they are puppets/muppets?" another tweeted. "Today, many children realize VERY young when they are LGTBQA & if characters on #SesameStreet helped them, I don't think it would be a bad thing."

Other comments got a bit more political.

So Republicans are worried gay puppets Bert and Ernie are bad role models but totally cool with the treasonous puppet in the White House. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 18, 2018

"So Republicans are worried gay puppets Bert and Ernie are bad role models but totally cool with the treasonous puppet in the White House," one person tweeted.

Ex-Sesame Street writer claims Bert and Ernie are gay. Right-wingers are freaking out about the bad example this supposedly sets for kids while continuing to enable the worst role model to ever sit in the Oval Office. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 18, 2018

"Ex-Sesame Street writer claims Bert and Ernie are gay. Right-wingers are freaking out about the bad example this supposedly sets for kids while continuing to enable the worst role model to ever sit in the Oval Office," another said.

And others argued that it shouldn't matter whether they're gay or not.

Frank Oz, an actor and puppeteer who played Bert, sided with "Sesame Street" on controversy but added that it shouldn't matter.

It seems Mr. Mark Saltzman was asked if Bert & Ernie are gay. It's fine that he feels they are. They're not, of course. But why that question? Does it really matter? Why the need to define people as only gay? There's much more to a human being than just straightness or gayness. — Frank Oz (@TheFrankOzJam) September 18, 2018

"It seems Mr. Mark Saltzman was asked if Bert & Ernie are gay. It's fine that he feels they are. They're not, of course. But why that question? Does it really matter? Why the need to define people as only gay?" he tweeted. "There's much more to a human being than just straightness or gayness."

Whether Bert and Ernie are gay, straight, bi, pan, asexual, or whatever.



As long as they still continue to make us laugh and teach us to love our friends, no matter how different we may be, that’s all that matters to me. — Joshua Gillespie (@HalfHearted_JG) September 18, 2018

"Whether Bert and Ernie are gay, straight, bi, pan, asexual, or whatever," one user said. "As long as they still continue to make us laugh and teach us to love our friends, no matter how different we may be, that’s all that matters to me."

More: Are ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Power Rangers’ queerbaiting LGBT fans?

More: Judge rules against 'Sesame Street' makers in suit against Melissa McCarthy puppet film

Day in celebrities

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com