Late night isn't quite finished discussing James Comey just yet.

Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah joked about the former FBI director during their late night shows Thursday after the Justice Department's inspector general released a report earlier that day about Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe during the 2016 election.

Although the report made it clear that, if anything, Comey helped Trump by re-opening the Clinton investigation before the election, Meyers focused on the "infuriating" detail about Comey's own email use.

"James Comes was was using a private email account while he was investigating Hillary Clinton for using a private email account, the issue that the entire election revolved around and one of the biggest reasons Donald Trump was elected president," he said.

He continued, frustrated, "So if you'll excuse me for just one second, I'm going to put my head on the desk and mutter (expletive)."

Noah also joked about the irony over Comey's private email use.

"Wherever Hillary was, she was like, 'Mm-hmm,'" he said.

Noah added that the "worst part" of the findings were texts between FBI counter-intelligence agent Peter Strzok and his "lover in the FBI," that expressed anti-Trump bias, with Strzok saying President Trump would be stopped if he won the election.

"What does that mean? It's like, we'll stop him with the power of the vote?" Noah joked. "So the report ruled that the FBI agents showed a willingness to stop Trump, but they didn't actually do something? I don't care what anyone says, it looks bad."

For those who don't think it's bad since they didn't "do anything," he urged his audience to imagine what I would be like if this happened during Obama's term.

"Can you imagine ... FBI agents were texting and one of them was like, 'What if he wins?'" he imagined. "It's like, 'Don't worry, he'll be born in Kenya.'"

