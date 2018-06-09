Wildlife officials in North Carolina are concerned for an emaciated black bear wandering around with a plastic container stuck to its head.



Fairley Mahlum, communications director with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, told USA TODAY that officials first heard about the distressed bear on Aug. 24 and have been actively searching ever since, even deploying a drone during the search.

But, finding the bear has been tough, because Mahlum said the animal has been actively moving.

The bear appears extremely thin in photos captured by locals, likely unable to eat. Somehow, the bear has been able to fill the container with water and drink from it, otherwise it would have only survived a few days, Mahlum said.

The bear was last spotted Aug. 31 in Henderson County, about a half an hour south of Asheville.

Officials are urging anyone with information about the bear to call the Wildlife Enforcement Dispatch at 800-662-7137. Also, they are reminding anyone who might come in contact with a black bear to stay away from the animal and never offer food.

