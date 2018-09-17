Favorite Apple products over the years
01 / 40
Steve Jobs, Founder and acting CEO of Apple Computer Inc., holds up one of the company's new consumer laptops called "iBook" after his keynote address at the Macworld Expo in New York on July 21, 1999.
02 / 40
From left, an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X are displayed in New York on Oct. 31, 2017.
03 / 40
Apple's Apple TV unit and remote control are seen on display in an Apple Store March 23, 2007 in New York.
04 / 40
Apple's iPad Mini is seen during Apple's special event on October 23, 2012 in San Jose, Calif.
05 / 40
The new iPhone 6 and 6 Plus are on display at the Apple Store in Pasadena, Calif. on September 19, 2014.
06 / 40
Apple's original iPhone is displayed on Jan. 9, 2007 at the Macworld Conference in San Francisco.
07 / 40
The new iPhone X is seen in the Apple Store Union Square prior to launch on November 3, 2017, in San Francisco.
08 / 40
The Apple iPhone 4 is seen outside an Apple Store on June 24, 2010 in Chicago.
09 / 40
The new iPad pro, at right, is seen next to an older version and the Apple pencil, middle, during an event at Apple headquarters on March 21, 2016 in Cupertino, Calif.
10 / 40
Apple MacBook computers are on display in San Francisco on March 9, 2015.
11 / 40
An Apple TV streaming device is on display in New York on Sept. 15, 2017.
12 / 40
A customer uses an Apple iPad on the first day of Apple iPad sales at an Apple Store in San Francisco on April 3, 2010.
13 / 40
A customer selects a song on the iPod Touch at an Apple Store in Palo Alto, Calif. on Sept. 17, 2007.
14 / 40
Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up the new MacBook Air on Jan. 15, 2008 after giving the keynote address at the Apple MacWorld Conference in San Francisco.
15 / 40
A black MacBook computer is on display at the Apple Store in Palo Alto, Calif. on July 17, 2006.
16 / 40
An iPod with video is displayed in 2005.
17 / 40
A MacBook computer is seen in New York on May 18, 2006.
18 / 40
The new Apple iPod Nano at the Apple Store in Palo Alto, Calif. on Sept. 9, 2005.
19 / 40
The original iPod is displayed after its introduction by Apple Computer Inc. chief executive officer Steve Jobs during a news conference in Cupertino, Calif. on Oct. 23, 2001.
20 / 40
Apple AirPods are seen on Sept. 7, 2016 in San Francisco.
21 / 40
Apple CEO Steve Jobs displays his company's iPod mini at the Macworld Conference and Expo in San Francisco on Tuesday, Jan 6, 2004.
22 / 40
A Touch Bar on a MacBook Pro computer is displayed in Cupertino, Calif. on Oct. 27, 2016.
23 / 40
The new Apple HomePod is displayed at an Apple Store on Feb. 9, 2018 in San Francisco.
24 / 40
A man holds an iPod as he sits in front of an Apple Powerbook laptop on which the software to the "iTunes music store" is running in 2004.
25 / 40
Members of the media get their first hands-on look at the new Apple Watch in San Francisco on March 9, 2015.
26 / 40
An iMac is displayed after Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced new versions of the iMac on Aug. 7, 2007 in Cupertino, Calif.
27 / 40
The Apple II computer,
28 / 40
The Apple Lisa 2 computer
29 / 40
A prototype of the eMate computer
30 / 40
The 1987 Macintosh SE
31 / 40
An early Apple joystick
32 / 40
A 1986 Apple mouse
33 / 40
The 2002 iMac G4
34 / 40
iPods in many colors
35 / 40
The 2001 iMax G3 "Flower Power"
36 / 40
Macintosh PowerBook 170 LPGA Special Edition, 1992
37 / 40
Newton MessagePad 120
38 / 40
Power Macintosh G3, 1999
39 / 40
Quicktake_200, an early Apple digital camera.
40 / 40
Apple Lisa 2, 1984

Get your iPhones and iPads ready. iOS 12 is now officially available.

The latest update to the software that powers Apple's iPhones, iPads and the iPod Touch was released Monday, just like Apple promised at its recent event last week. 

The new update, available as a free download for most recent iPhones and iPads and the 6th generation iPod Touch, stresses performance improvements as well as new features to curb rising smartphone addiction, updates to CarPlay (including support for using apps such as Google Maps and Waze) and camera effects when video chatting in FaceTime and sending photos and videos in iMessage. 

More: With iOS 12 coming, who needs a new iPhone?

The list of iPhones and iPads that will see the new update is fairly extensive, dating back to 2013's iPhone 5s and iPad Air. Chances are that if you're currently using an iPhone or iPad, it will likely be able to get the update. 

The full list of iPhones for iOS 12: iPhone 5s, SE, 6, 6 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, and X. The soon to be released iPhone XS, XS Max and October's iPhone XR will also run iOS 12.

For iPads, the full list of supported tablets includes the iPad mini 2, mini 3 and mini 4; iPad Air and Air 2; iPad 5th generation (2017) and 6th generation (2018); 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation.  

To install the update, go to Settings -> General -> Software Update on your iOS device to download. 

Is the update worth it? We tested a beta version on an older iPhone 6 and found that it did, indeed, speed up the phone, albeit sometimes only slightly. But as a free update, it certainly is worth a shot before you decide to spend hundreds of dollars upgrading to a new device.

Follow Eli Blumenthal on Twitter @eliblumenthal

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com