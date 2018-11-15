Staples and Office Depot are bringing out some great Black Friday deals.

Office supply store may not be the first things that come to mind when thinking about Black Friday sales, but don't forget, they sell more than paper and pens. Both Staples and Office Depot will have amazing savings on Black Friday on everything from desk chairs and printers to laptops and headphones.

Neither retailer will open its brick-and-mortar stores on Thanksgiving, but both will still start offering their big Black Friday sales online early.

The majority of doorbusters from Staples and Office Depot will be available early Turkey Day with the ability to pick up many items in-store Friday morning, while supplies last. Most Staples stores will open 7 a.m. Black Friday, and Office Depot and OfficeMax stores at 8 a.m.

The office supply stores' Black Friday sales will run through Saturday, Nov. 24, but supplies are limited.

The best Staples deals

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa — $29.99 (Save $30)

Amazon Fire TV Stick — $24.99 (Save $20)

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen — $24 (Save $25.99)

Google Hub Home — $99 (Save $50)

Google Chromecast — $25 (Save $10)

HP Pavilion laptop with IntelCore i7 Processor — $499.99 (Save $330)

Seagate Ultra Slim Portable Hard Drive — $49.99 (Save $20)

Staples Gaming Chair — $99.99 (Save $100)

Brother Printer HL-L2320D Mono Laser Printer — $49.99 (Save $50)

Epson Expression Home XP-340 Wireless Multifunction Printer — $39.99 (Save $40)

Brother P-Touch PT-D210 Label Maker — $9.99 (Save $30)

Lexar 16GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive — $3.99 (Save $9)

Find the full 14-page Staples Black Friday ad at www.staples.com.

The best Office Depot deals

HP Laptop, 15.6” Screen, Intel Core i5, 1TB Hard Drive, Windows 10 — $349.99 (Save $300)

HP Laptop, 15.6” Touchscreen, Intel Core i7 1TB Hard Drive, Windows 10 Home — $449.99 (Save $350)

HP All-in-One Touchscreen PC, 23.8” Screen, 1TB Hard Drive, Windows 10 Home — $469.99 (Save $210)

HP 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor — $519.99 (Save $180)

HP 15.6" Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor — $349.99 (Save $300)

HP Pavilion Desktop with Intel Core i5+ Processor — $399.99 (Save $250)

In-store only: Free Google Mini with purchase of $150 or more from 8 a.m. to noon local time Friday. (Save $49)

Find the full 4-page Office Depot/OfficeMax ad at www.officedepot.com.

Rewards deals from Office Depot

Members of the Office Depot and OfficeMax Rewards programs get early access to some deals Wednesday, Nov. 21 and can earn extra rewards on select items. Sign up ASAP at www.officedepot.com/rewards.

Amazon Smart Home Products — starting at $24.99 each, plus earn three times or 6% back in rewards.

Samsung Wireless Black and White Laser SL-M2024W — $19.99 after rewards (Save $70)

HP DeskJet 3637 Wireless Inkjet Printer — $29.99 after $30 bonus rewards, plus 30 percent back in rewards.

iLive Platinum Active Noise-Cancelling On-Ear Headphones — $39.99 (Save $30), plus earn three times or 6% back in rewards.

Select Duracell Coppertop Alkaline Batteries — Rewards members get 100% back in rewards. Limit two items per member.

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

