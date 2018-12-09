WASHINGTON – Stormy Daniels announced Wednesday that she has a book coming out Oct. 2 that will detail her alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump and her life as a stripper and porn star.

"It will blow your minds," Daniels said about the book – a memoir titled "Full Disclosure."

She made the announcement on ABC's "The View" with her attorney, Michael Avenatti.

"It's going to be a long three weeks until the book comes out for Donald Trump," Avenatti said.

Daniels said she had been working on the autobiography for about 10 years, focusing on her "adventures" in strip clubs and on the road, traveling from show to show.

"It will probably sell better than my book would before," she said, acknowledging that all the press she has received about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump in a hotel room in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, will likely boost her revenue.

Trump has repeatedly denied the affair. However, Daniels said she felt vindicated when Trump's former personal attorney and "fixer," Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty last month to eight charges of bank fraud and campaign finance violations – including paying off Daniels for her silence at Trump's "direction" before the 2016 election.

"I was so overwhelmed I just broke down into sobs," Daniels said, describing how people had called her a "liar" for months before Cohen's admission in court. "So, yes, vindicated. I just felt like all this weight came off my shoulders."

Daniels said she does not intend to return the $130,000 payment she received from Cohen. Trump later reimbursed Cohen for the payment.

Lawyers for both Trump and Cohen said last week that they don't intend to enforce the agreement that Daniels signed to stay quiet about her alleged affair with Trump. Daniels said Wednesday that "I haven't really been respecting that (agreement) anyway." She has been talking publicly about the alleged sexual encounter since March, when she appeared on CBS' "60 Minutes."

Essential Consultants, the shell company that Cohen used to pay Daniels, said in a court filing last Friday that it wants Daniels to give the money back.

"Months ago, we offered to return the money (in exchange for allowing her to violate a non-disclosure agreement) and they wouldn't accept it," she said, adding that it's too late now.





