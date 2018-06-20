Boxed CEO Chieh Huang in the company's warehouse in Union, N.J. He quit his job as an attorney to start a mobile gaming company in his Mom's basement. He and his team pivoted to mobile shopping and have grown Boxed.com into a $100+ million company.

Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY

Getting a new business off the ground is always a challenge, even for companies that are now generating over a hundred million dollars in revenue like Boxed.

Before Boxed CEO and co-founder Chieh Huang's company was valued at over half a billion dollars, it was a startup in a garage. And like all startups, there were some really slow days at the start.

More USA and Main: Boxed CEO Chieh Huang and the genius of frugal leadership

More USA and Main: Krispy Krunchy Chicken: Fried franchise wins taste buds one fill-up at a time

More USA and Main: After nearly 35 years, HED Cycling continues to spin out innovation and growth

"There are days, just like the genesis of any business, where there's no customers through the door," Huang tells USA TODAY, noting that after the initial rush of family and friends showing support things got slow for his company.

"Month two we had, I remember, two distinct days," recalls Huang. "We sell toilet paper – all Americans use toilet paper, there's 300 million of us, right? – but no one across the entire country ordered anything from us for two straight days."

"It's really tough to keep walking."

Today Huang and Boxed – an online retail delivery company that is taking on wholesale clubs like Costco and BJ's – don't have that problem. Huang says that's because he reached deep within to find the original spark he had when he first started the company.

"When you find yourself in those dark moments... think about what that guy or gal that was you two months ago," says Huang. "What would that person say to the person right now?" says Huang. "I'm pretty sure that when I thought about it, the two-month ago Chieh was like 'get your a-- back on that road.'"

"This is an opportunity, and if it were easy everyone would be doing it."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com