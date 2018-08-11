Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

H. Darr Beiser, USA TODAY

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Thursday morning after falling in her office Wednesday night, the court announced.

Ginsburg, 85, went home after the fall but continued to experience "discomfort overnight" and went to George Washington University Hospital early Thursday. Tests revealed she fractured three ribs on her left side and she "was admitted for observation and treatment," according to the statement.

The fall kept Ginsburg from attending Thursday's formal investiture ceremony for new Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The event attracted President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, all other Supreme Court justices and leaders of Washington's legal community.

Ginsburg, the court's eldest justice, has served for 25 years after being appointed by former President Bill Clinton in 1993. She is the leader of the court's liberal wing.

She wrote the first opinion of the Supreme Court’s term this year on age discrimination. Known for her work ethic, the action marked the third consecutive year in which Ginsburg has authored the first opinion of the term. Chief Justice John Roberts has remarked in the past about Ginsburg’s speedy delivery of opinions.

'Feeling fine' at 85: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fends off retirement

Earlier this year, Ginsburg said she intended to stay on the bench for at least five more years.

"I'm now 85," Ginsburg said in July, according to CNN. "My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so I think I have about at least five more years."

Given her age, some Democrats have expressed concerns about Ginsburg's health. President Donald Trump has appointed two Supreme Court justices since taking office, and another opening on the bench could ensure conservative control of the court for decades. The Senate, which confirms justices, remains in Republican control after Tuesday's election.

"I pray for Ruth Bader Ginsberg every day," Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said Sunday. "We cannot allow one more Supreme Court justice to be nominated and get through the Senate by this president, or we’ll lose that court for over a generation."

The second woman appointed to the court – Justice Sandra Day O'Connor became the first in 1981 – Ginsburg is a legend among women's right advocates. She has expressed support for the #MeToo movement.

In recent years, she has gained celebrity status among progressives – who lovingly refer to her as the "Notorious RBG" – and was the subject a recent documentary, "RBG." Her biography is the subject of an upcoming feature film, "On the Basis of Sex," in which she is played by actress Felicity Jones.

Contributing: Richard Wolf and Herb Jackson, USA TODAY

Ruth Bader Ginsburg on #MeToo: Women of my generation have 'many stories'

More: Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she has 'at least five more years' on Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg through the years

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com