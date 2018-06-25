WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court's conservative justices Monday turned down an antitrust lawsuit filed by the federal and state governments against American Express, prompting a rare dissent from the bench.

The high court ruled that Amex has a right to block merchants from steering customers to other credit cards, such as MasterCard and Visa, that have lower fees. It said challengers failed to prove the practice had anti-competitive effects.

Justice Stephen Breyer dissented on behalf of the court's four liberals. From the bench, he said the agreement between Amex and merchants "stops price competition in its tracks."

