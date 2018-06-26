Protesters call out against the Supreme Court ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in in Washington, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Carolyn Kaster, AP

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's controversial and much-litigated order limiting travel into the United States from several countries, most of them Muslim-majority.

The ruling restricts entry and tightens vetting for travelers bound for the U.S. from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. North Korea and some government officials in Venezuela also are part of the ban but were not involved in the legal challenge. Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the opinion, said the issue came down to the power of the president.

"The proclamation is squarely within the scope of presidential authority," Roberts wrote.

Trump, however, said the ruling showed that he was right — and that liberals, Democrats and the media were wrong in deriding the ban.

"We have to be tough, we have to be safe and we have to be secure," Trump said after the decision was announced. "At a minimum, we have to vet people coming into the country."

More: Supreme Court upholds President Trump's travel ban

More: Will there be chaos at the airport? Not likely.

The immediate impact - not much

Although a series of lower court rulings had rejected the travel ban, it has essentially been in place since December pending a final ruling. The ban allows the administration to keep out or heavily vet anyone from the listed countries who lacks a "bona fide relationship" with someone in the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement promising to treat “everyone we encounter humanely and with professionalism."

Court rejects discrimination argument

The president had vowed to ban Muslims since the 2016 presidential campaign, but the 5-4 court majority determined that Trump's position did not constitute religious discrimination. "We express no view on the soundness of the policy," Roberts wrote. Not all agreed. Justices Stephen Breyer, in his dissent, said he found "evidence of anti-religious bias." Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her dissent that a "reasonable observer would conclude that the proclamation was motivated by anti-Muslim animus."

Legal struggle dates back to January 2017

Trump issued his first travel ban in January 2017. That 90-day ban on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, and a 120-day ban on refugees worldwide, was soon struck down by federal district and appeals courts. A second version issued in March dropped Iraq and exempted visa- and green card-holders. It was also struck down, although the Supreme Court would rule that travelers without close ties to the USA could be barred while vetting procedures were reviewed.

Third version wins approval

Trump issued his third, somewhat watered-down version in September — subtracting Sudan, adding Chad, North Korea and government officials from Venezuela, setting separate criteria for each country and making it indefinite rather than temporary. Federal courts again struck it down, but in December the justices allowed it to go into effect pending a final ruling. Chad was dropped by the list in April, the administration determining that vetting procedures and information sharing with the U.S. had sufficiently improved. North Korea and Venezuela are not part of the legal battle.

Sessions, others support the decision

Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the ruling a "great victory" for the nation. "Today’s decision is critical to ensuring the continued authority of President Trump – and all future presidents – to protect the American people," he said in a statement. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called the decision a "victory for the rule of law" and for national security. "Protecting the security of the American people is the federal government's highest responsibility," Cruz said.

Foes lash out at ruling

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio said the ban "institutionalized Islamophobia" under the guise of national security. "With this decision, the highest court in the land has sent a message of exclusion and division across the globe," he said. The ACLU noted that "The world is watching. We have to send the clear message that Donald Trump's anti-Muslim bigotry doesn't speak for us." Lena Masri, national litigation director for the Council on American Islamic Relations, said the ruling "sits alongside other similarly shameful Supreme Court decisions allowing Japanese American internment and segregation." The court on Tuesday also overruled that World War II-era decision.

Supreme Court issues final decisions of the year Elizabeth Brown-Kaiser (R) with ABC News and Anna Willey (L), an executive assistant with FOX News, run to deliver a Supreme Court decision to their colleagues during the so-called 'running of the interns' outside the Supreme Court as the judges weigh their final decisions of the year in Washington, DC, USA, 26 June 2018. In two key decisions, the Supreme Court voted to uphold President Trump's travel ban, and sided with anti-abortion centers in California. As recording devices are banned inside of the US Supreme Court Building, hand-delivered paper copies are the fastest method for media organizations to communicate landmark ruling. 01 / 11 Elizabeth Brown-Kaiser (R) with ABC News and Anna Willey (L), an executive assistant with FOX News, run to deliver a Supreme Court decision to their colleagues during the so-called 'running of the interns' outside the Supreme Court as the judges weigh their final decisions of the year in Washington, DC, USA, 26 June 2018. In two key decisions, the Supreme Court voted to uphold President Trump's travel ban, and sided with anti-abortion centers in California. As recording devices are banned inside of the US Supreme Court Building, hand-delivered paper copies are the fastest method for media organizations to communicate landmark ruling. 01 / 11

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com