LOS ANGELES -- The biggest buzzword in the automotive world these days isn't cars, trucks or autos. It's mobility.

Self-driving and electric cars are just the start. It includes everything from scooters to "smart" parking meters that can help drivers find empty spaces.

At the Los Angeles Auto Show, which opened Tuesday, the focus is on all the technology not only being poured into vehicles, but all things that go with them. And the new models will reflect a lot of the new tech on the horizon.

From the 2017 L.A. Auto Show

Jefferson Graham

One of the more interesting introductions, for instance, is an electric pickup called the Rivian R1T. Built by a Michigan-based startup, it touts a 400-mile range.

Beyond automotive vehicles, tech giants like Amazon will address the crowd about bringing the Alexa personal assistant into the driving experience, startups will dive into Artificial Intelligence and car sharing company Turo will discuss the new way of looking at car ownership among young people.

The show opens to the public on Friday at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com