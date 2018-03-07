Tesla CEO Elon Musk has no tolerance for anything “boring.”

And many Tesla owners embrace the same notion when it comes to the personalized license plates for their electric cars and SUVs.

Playing off Tesla’s notoriety in the electric vehicle market, these license plates poke fun at gasoline-powered cars and trumpet their own eco-friendliness. Some of the "tags" make light of oil dependence with clever word play.

Tesla could use a lighter moment. It has had a 2018 filled with ups and downs. In May, Consumer Reports initially did not recommend the electric vehicle giant’s Model 3, its first car priced for mainstream buyers, in part because of long stopping distances, only to see the magazine relent after it flashed software to cars that improved them. Last month, Tesla topped a list of best-selling electric vehicles in the United States, selling three of the five most popular cars. And this week, Tesla announced that it had reached Musk's goal of manufacturing 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week.

Here is a collection of tweets showing some of the more creative Tesla plates:

Look at this @Tesla license plate 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rdVRJmidrJ — Kevin Wasielewski 🔜 GuardianCon 2018 (@ORIGINPCCEO) August 22, 2017

Douglas Kass, founder and president of hedge fund sponsor, Seabreeze Partners Management, Inc., spotted a plate that transformed a standoffish response into a clever pun.

Check out tesla license plate! pic.twitter.com/lanfuOjIwq — Douglas Kass (@DougKass) May 10, 2017

Meanwhile, Washington Post Economics Correspondent Heather Long spotted a car mocking the use of the dominant energy supply.

Even José María Figueres, the former president of Costa Rica from 1994 to 1998, joined in on the fun, noting a design with a more explicit message.

I love this Tesla electric vehicle, and even more its license plate! pic.twitter.com/5UM9IhRraL — José María Figueres (@figuerescr) April 12, 2016

One Twitter user snapped a pic of a license plate making a play on words regarding the unit of measurement for electricity.

try to find a better tesla license plate... you can't pic.twitter.com/Q2zCKkrOws — Στεφανος Xριστ (@scrist13) July 6, 2014

And another Twitter user noticed a car that made a prediction about the future of gas-powered cars.

Tesla electric car with an interesting license plate; RIP OIL #sanfrancisco pic.twitter.com/vKA5np28FG — Georges Azzi (@azzi) April 14, 2013

