Tesla is cutting several thousand jobs, aiming to improve its finances amid a period of torrential losses as it accelerates production of its newest electric vehicle.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed Tuesday that the company is shedding about 9% of its workforce — "almost entirely" salaried employees and "no production associates."

The company had 37,543 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, according to a public filing.

The move comes as Musk is facing pressure to ramp up output of the new Model 3 electric sedan.

Musk said the cuts would not affect the company's ability to speed up production.

"Tesla has grown and evolved rapidly over the last several years, which has resulted in some duplication of roles and some job functions that, while they made sense in the past, are difficult to justify today," he told workers in an email.

Tesla representatives were not immediately available for further comment.

The cuts won't affect production workers at Tesla's assembly plant in California and battery factory in Nevada — the two operations that are furiously trying to fulfill paid customer reservations for the Model 3.

The automaker has lost more than $1.7 billion over its last four complete quarters, raising the financial stakes for the compact car.

Musk has also admitted other financial miscues, including too much automation and an "out of control" network of third-party contractors.

"So we're going to scrub the barnacles on that front. It's pretty crazy," Musk said on a conference call in May. "You've got barnacles on barnacles. So there's going to be a lot of barnacle removal."

