SAN FRANCISCO — Tesla shares dropped 7% Tuesday to $310, days after meeting a long-elusive production target of 5,000 Model 3 sedans a week but on the heels of news that it had opted to drop a standard new-car braking test.

The so-called "brake and roll" test was halted early on June 26, according to Business Insider.

“I can't even figure out a good reason to ever bypass this,” Dave Sullivan, manager of product analysis for AutoPacific, said in an email. “For a company that is under such immense scrutiny for safety, there is zero reason to bypass anything related to brakes now.”

Tesla has faced scrutiny for a series of accidents involving its Autopilot system, which handles some of the driving chores but requires driver oversight.

Tesla spokesman Dave Arnold said that the stopped test was redundant because the company drives every Model 3 on its test track, where it checks brakes, alignment and other aspects of the car that would impact its overall safety.

“Every car we build goes through rigorous quality checks and must meet exacting specifications, including brake tests," Arnold said in a statement. "There are no exceptions.”

While some analysts were buoyed by the news earlier in the week that CEO Elon Musk had hit promised production figures — the $35,000-and-up Model 3 is considered critical to the company's financial success — CFRA Research downgraded Tesla stock to "sell" because it did not feel the 5,000-a-week number was sustainable.

In a note Tuesday, GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives called the "brake and roll" news "a potential gut punch to the bulls that now worry about sustainability and speed bumps ahead on the Model 3 front."

Ives still rates the stock as Attractive with a $375 target due largely to the recent positive news about Model 3. But, he said, "the knee jerk reaction from the Street’s perspective is clearly a concern that neutralizes some of the long awaited good news from reaching the key 5,000 per week goal."

Model 3 production isn't the only worry facing Musk. Tesla's stock dive comes as Tesla, and other automakers, stare down a looming 25% product price hike in China as part of the Trump administration's ongoing trade war.

