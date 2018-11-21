— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Black Friday is in full effect, but if you’re not keen on braving the cold and the crowds, doing your shopping online might be a better bet. Here at Reviewed, we test products year-round. Here's an up-to-the-minute list of the best deals you can get online right now. For a complete list of holiday offers, head over to our complete list of the best Black Friday deals.
- AncestryDNA—$49 on Ancestry.com (Save $50): This popular DNA testing kit now beats the lowest price we've ever seen by $10 and will by through Cyber Monday (11/26). It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long-lost relative.
- Harry Josh Pro Dryer 2000—$174.20 on Dermstore (Save $30): This is our favorite hair dryer and is a steal. Deals on Dermstore that were packaging it with accessories have already sold out.
- Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multicooker—$59.49 on Amazon (Save 40): The best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot model is at its lowest price ever on Amazon.
- Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen.)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the newly updated version of the best Kindle e-reader. It's waterproof and lightweight, and this is the best price we've seen ever.
- L.L.Bean—25% off Bean Boots with the code "BOOT25": Save on the coveted Bean Boots today only, and save 20% on clothing and outerwear with the code "THANKS20."
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $600 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- Nintendo Switch with Blue and Red JoyCon—$259.99 on eBay (Save $40): Anyone on your list who enjoys gaming will love unwrapping a Switch this year. And it's got free shipping!
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush—$229.95 at Amazon (Save $100): This is the Cadillac of electric toothbrushes, and we love the discount. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond for $20 less but with fewer replacement brush heads.
- Technivorm Moccamaster CDG Coffee Maker—$229 on Massdrop (Save $11): This is our favorite coffee maker. It's pricey, but it's worth it, especially at the lowest price we've seen since last Black Friday. (You will need to create a free account and log in to see this deal.)
- Vitamix 5200 64-oz Blender—$299 on Amazon (Save $136): This is the lowest price ever on the Vitamix 5200, which comes with a 7-year warranty.
