Cyber Monday starts in less than 12 hours, but the deals are already here! While we definitely expect Monday to bring with it a whole slew of new and amazing deals, you don't have to wait to start scoring amazing savings on incredible products.
We've been keeping a close eye on every Cyber Monday deal and sale happening over "Cyber Weekend" to help you find the best and avoid everything else. There are hundreds of amazing sales no matter what you want or need. These are the 20 best, based on what we know of the products, their price histories, and what people have been buying for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$24 (Save $25.99): This is one of the best Black Friday deals of the year. It's brand new and more than half off. Insane.
- AncestryDNA—$49 on Ancestry.com (Save $50): This popular DNA testing kit now beats the lowest price we've ever seen by $10 and will through Cyber Monday (11/26). It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long-lost relative.
- Anker Soundcore Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker 2-Pack—$49.59 on Amazon with the code "ANKSPK20" (Save $20.40): People go bonkers for these tiny handheld Bluetooth speakers, and now you can save $10 per speaker with this awesome 2-pack deal. Just don't forget to use the code "ANKSPK20" at checkout.
- Apple HomePod—$249.99 at Best Buy (Save $100): We've never seen this musical beast on sale before, so this is huge. It sounds incredible, and if you're an Apple fan and a music lover, you should really consider this deal.
- Apple MacBook Pro (15.4-inch, 2017)—$2,499 at B&H (Save $300): If you need a workhorse, pro-quality MacBook, this 2017 model is a great pickup. It has a large 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a quadcore i7 processor, and a dedicated graphics card. It comes with the fancy new Touchbar (which not everyone loves), but at this price at least you’re not paying extra for it.
- Beachwaver Co. S1 Curling Iron—$99 on Amazon (Save $30): The best curling iron we've ever tested is back down to its lowest price.
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones—$299 at Amazon (Save $50): These excellent wireless over-ear headphones are famous for their noise canceling abilities, and this is the lowest they've been since August.
- Ecovacs Deebot N79S—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This is one of our favorite smart robot vacuums. It has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible. You can get it for its second lowest price right now. The Target version of this vacuum (same but off by a letter) is available for the same price as well.
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$119.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The all-new Charge 3 is amazing, and it's never been on sale before now. The battery lasts over a week, it's waterproof, and the design is much sleeker than ever before. No wonder we named it the best fitness tracker of 2018. It's available at Target for the same price too.
- Furbo Dog Camera—$134.99 at Amazon (Save $114.01): This is the best treat-tossing camera for pet owners.
- Gap—Get 50% off everything online and in stores with code "CYBER." Plus, take an extra 10% off everything with code "YOURS."
- Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant—$25 at Target (Save $25): This is sold out in Coral, but still available on Charcoal and Chalk.
- Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multicooker—$69.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot model went up $10 from its lowest price, but we still thing it's a good buy.
- iRobot Roomba 675 Smart Robot Vacuum—$199.99 on Amazon (Save $100): This affordable smart robot vacuum usually costs $300. This is the best price we've ever seen for this Alexa-enabled Roomba.
- KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer—$223.99 at Amazon (Save $55): Only a few colors are left at this price on our favorite mixer. It's the same price at Macy's too!
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- Nordstrom—Save up to 60% sitewide through Cyber Monday.
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + 5-Piece Ring Alarm Security Kit—$298 (Save $100): If you want a video doorbell and also wouldn’t mind a little more security, this is the bun due for you. It includes a video doorbell, a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender.
- ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4—$74.25 at ThermoWorks (Save $24): One of our favorite digital thermometers is 25% off.
- Vitamix 5200 64-oz Blender—$299 on Amazon (Save $136): This is the lowest price ever on the Vitamix 5200, which comes with a 7-year warranty.
