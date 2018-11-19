– Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

This holiday season is a great time for fans of Microsoft's ubiquitous Xbox console. With three versions of the console available (the original Xbox One, the 4K-capable Xbox One S, and the 4K and HDR capable Xbox One X) alongside a robust library of games, whether you're shopping for your gamin' self or someone else, there's a lot to choose from where holiday deals are concerned.

We've combed through all the Black Friday deals we could to find the best online and in-store deals on all things Xbox. Some are live, some are just upcoming, but all of them are worth having on your radar, Chief.

The best Black Friday 2018 Xbox deals from Amazon

Amazon doesn't have the BEST Xbox deals we've seen this year so far, but the site is incomparably convenient for a huge majority of Americans, especially if you do all your gift shopping online. Here's our favorites from Amazon!

• Xbox One X 1TB Console, $399 (Save $100) — This is the latest and greatest Xbox One console, with native 4K output and HDR support. It includes a single controller.

• Xbox One S NBA 2K19 Bundle, $229 (Save $70) — This is the 4K (but not HDR) Xbox One console, and it includes the game "NBA 2K19" and a controller.

• Xbox One S Battlefield V Bundle, $229 (Save $70) — This is basically the same deal as above, except it includes the game "Battlefield V.

• Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle, $429 (Save $70) — This is the high-end Xbox One X console, and includes a copy of the new game "Fallout 76," which you're basically getting for $30.

• Xbox Wireless Controller - Grey and Blue, $49.79 (Save $15.20) — Microsoft's first party wireless controllers usually go for around $65, but you can get this subtle grey and blue one for a decent discount.



The best Black Friday 2018 Xbox deals from GameStop

GameStop's Black Friday ad just launched, and the deals kick off from 9pm on November 22nd thru November 25th. The company has some doorbusters available, and online shoppers can get free shipping on orders over $35.

• Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle, $199 (Save $100) — This is a doorbuster, so it's only available in stores and is limited to one per customer. Doors open at 3pm on Wednesday, November 22nd!



GameStop also has a few pre-BF deals on Xbox games live right now:



• Forza Horizon 4, $39 (Save $20)

• Sea of Thieves, $29 (Save $30)

• State of Decay 2, $19 (Save $10)

• Minecraft, $19

• PUBG, $19 (Save $10)

The best Black Friday 2018 Xbox deals from Microsoft

Microsoft's Black Friday deals on Xbox stuff go live on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company's deals preview is live, and these look promising:

• Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle, $199 (Same as GameStop!)

• Save $100 on an Xbox One X console

• Get one month of Xbox Game Pass for $1

• Save $20 on controllers

The best Black Friday 2018 Xbox deals from Wal-Mart

Like most of these retailers, Wal-Mart will be slashing $100 off the Xbox One X and $70 off Xbox One bundles. You can also find an Xbox Live Gold membership for $12.50, which is the best price we've seen so far.



Wal-Mart's Black Friday deals go live on Wednesday, but there are a few pre-BF deals you can grab online right now, similar to others we've already listed:



• Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle, $199 (Save $100)

• Xbox One X 1TB, Black $399 (Save $100)

• Xbox One S PlayerUnknown's Battleground Bundle, $229 (Save $70)

The best Black Friday 2018 Xbox deals from Best Buy

Best Buy doesn't appear to have too many unique/standalone discounts, but many of the deals are live now, and most have free shipping, too. And if you're eligible for Best Buy's financing options, that makes things a little more alluring, too.

• Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle, $199 (Save $100)

• Xbox One X "Gold Rush" Special Edition Battlefield V Bundle, $429.99

• Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, $24.99 (Save $35)

• Overwatch GotY Edition, $19 (Save $40)

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

