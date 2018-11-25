— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Cyber Monday sales have dropped across retailers, and this year's deals are incredible. Here at Reviewed, we test thousands of products each year, so whether you're shopping for stocking stuffers for your mom or best friend, if you want to be the bell of any holiday ball, we've compiled some of the best deals on the best beauty products. Here are our top Cyber Monday beauty picks:
The best beauty deals right now
1. Ulta—Get free shipping on orders more than $35 and $10 off any purchase of $50 or more with code "CYBERMON18," and free shipping over $50. As far as free gifts with purchases, there are plenty: get a 22-piece makeup bag with any $75 purchase, or get a plush robe or throw blanket with any $50 fragrance purchase.
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit—$24-$25 (Save $16-$20)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow—$15 (Save $10)
- The Body Shop—Get 40% off entire brand
- Buxom—Get 50% off eyeshadow palettes
- Clinique—Get a free gift with any $40 brand purchase
- Dermaologica—Get a free gift set with any $50 brand purchase
- Holiday Bath Sets—Get 50% off
- Lorac—Get 50% off eyeshadow palettes
- Makeup Revolution—Get 30% off entire brand
- NARS—Get a free gift with any $40 brand purchase
- Nume—Get 30% off entire brand
- Peter Thomas Roth—Get 40% off kits
- Stila—Get 50% off primers
- Tarte—Get all mascaras for $10
- Ulta Gift Sets—Get 40% off
2. Sephora—Save up to 50% on favorite brands like Benefit, Too Faced, Clinique, and more. Here are some of the best deals:
- Benefit Cosmetics Bang! Beauty Blowout set — $15 (Save $28)
- Tarte Girl Boss Makeup Mini set — $15 (Save $19)
- Too Faced Sexy Prime Time set — $12 (Save $12)
- IT Cosmetics IT's Your Secret to Confident Skin! — $14 (Save $14)
- Philosophy Comfy, Cozy, Clean — $15 (Save $14)
- Caudalie Face Cracker — $15 (Save $20)
- Stila Little Big Shots Mini Eye Set — $15 (Save $7)
- Sephora Collection Blend and Clean Sponge Set — $14 (Save $15)
- Tarte Beach, Sleep, Repeat Mini Set — $10 (Save $17)
- Milk Makeup The Cool Kids Duo — $14 (Save $8)
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2 or 3 — $15 (Save $14.50)
- Becca Drenched in Glow Mini Set — $15 (Save $35)
- Peter Thomas Roth Hyaluronic Happy Hour — $15 (Save $16)
- Sephora Midnight Skincare Surprise — $10 (Save $10)
- Bare Minerals Lunar Light Gen. Nude lip duo — $12 (Save $27)
- Lancôme Dramatic Duo Mascara set — $15 (Save $14)
3. Dermstore—Take up to 30% with code "MONDAY" on brands like Sunday Riley, Dermalogica, and Devacurl.
4. Nordstrom—Get a $50 certificate to spend in January with every $250 purchase, and up to 60% off many products.
5. Benefit—Take 25% off sitewide with code "BENESAVE."
The best makeup and cosmetics deals
Becca
Take 30% off the entire site.
Benefit
Take 25% off sitewide with code "BENESAVE."
Bite Beauty
On Black Friday (November 23), get 20% off sitewide, free shipping, and a free five-piece kit with any $35 purchase with code "FRIDAY5." On Cyber Monday, the gift changes to a four-piece set.
Boxycharm
Get your pick of three limited edition Black Friday Boxes at a steep discount through November 26.
Birchbox
Get 10% off orders $30+, 15% off orders $50+, or 25% off orders $75+.
Cover FX
Get 25% off your entire purchase and free shipping, and a free gift of Celestial Custom Enhancer Drops on orders over $50.
e.l.f
Get 50% off orders of $30+ through November 26. Any purchase over $25 made in-store from November 19-26 earns a $25 holiday gift that includes an eyeshadow palette and baked highlighter.
Essence
Through November 26, get 40% off almost anything sitewide.
Glossier
Get 20% off and free shipping on all orders over $30.
It Cosmetics
Take 25% off on orders of $30 or more and on purchases over $70, get a free Hello Lashes Mascara with promo code "CYBER25."
Kat Von D
Save 20% sitewide.
Lime Crime
Get 25% off sitewide and a free Beet It Velvetine lipstick with any order.
MAC
Through November 27, get 25% off when you sign up for Select Membership (it’s free to join) and get free gifts, like full-sized lipstick, from November 26 to November 29.
Nars
Through November 27, get 20% off sitewide.
Saks Off Fifth
Through November 26, get 20% off beauty and fragrance.
Tarte
Get 25% off sitewide with code "CYBER."
Too Faced
Save 30% on sale items, and get a $42 mystery bag with products valued at $123.
Urban Decay
Through December 5, get 50% off a different product every day.
The best Cyber Monday skincare deals
Algenist
Get 30% off sitewide through November 28 with the code "GLOWON."
Clarisonic
Get 20% off all sets through November 26.
Foreo
Get 25-30% off all devices.
Glossier
Get 20% off and free shipping on all orders over $30:
L’Occitane
From November 25-28, get 20% off sitewide.
La Roche-Posay
From November 24-December 1, get 30% off all orders with code "CYBERWEEK2018."
Murad
Get 30% off sitewide and free shipping with the code “CYBER30.”
Philosophy
Get 40% off your order and a free Cinnamon Bun body wash with purchases $50+ with code "CYBER2018".
The best Cyber Monday deals hair care and tools
The Beachwaver
Through November 26, get 30% off sitewide with promo code "THANKS30."
Bed Head
Get 20% off sitewide.
Devacurl
Get any four full-sized products for $65.
Ghd
On November 26, get 25% off most gift sets and receive a free heat protectant spray with purchase.
Living Proof
Buy any shampoo, get the matching full-sized conditioner for free through November 27.
Nume
Get 45% off with code "CYBER45," and 40% off on Tuesday November 27 with code "CYBER40."
Ouai
Through November 26, buy two full-sized products, get one 50% off with code "HALFOUAI."
R+Co
Get 25% off when you spend over $75 with the code “CYBER25.”
Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.
