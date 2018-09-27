It seems almost impossible to avoid the subject of sexual assault, given the Senate testimony of Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford. For many victims of traumatic attacks, the onslaught of news and social media bursts around this hearing will surely trigger painful memories.

While you cannot muffle all of the noise all the time, people active on Twitter can take steps to at least reduce the likelihood of coming across tweets on such sensitive topics,

Of course, not everyone will want to take this course. Hearing about other people's experiences, can be therapeutic for some.

If you do want to block out the noise, you can do so by taking advantage of an advanced feature in Twitter that gives you the option to mute tweets that contain particular words, phrases, usernames, emojis, or hashtags, and remove them from your notifications tab, push notifications, SMS, email notifications, your Home timeline, and from replies to tweets. You will still see these tweets via search.

Here are the basic steps:

To mute words and hashtags from a computer, click "Settings and privacy" from the drop-down menu next to your picture profile. Click "Muted Words" and then click "Add." Next, enter the word or hashtag you want to mute. Unfortunately, you can only do one entry at a time.

Click "Home timeline" if you want to mute the word or hashtag there, and "Notifications" if you want to mute it there. You can specify whether you want to apply this setting to anyone on Twitter or only from people you don’t follow. You can also choose how long you want to suppress these words or hashtags: for a day, a week, 30 days, or forever.

Click "Add" to complete the process. You can edit these preferences later.

The process is roughly similar on a mobile device. Start by going to the "Notifications" tab in Twitter, and then select the gear icon. From there, choose "Muted words," and follow the additional prompts.

Twitter also lets you delete words and hashtags from an iOS device in bulk, (but not Android). And you can choose to stop receiving notifications for a particular conversation. You’ll find all the details on muting words and hashtags at the Help Center inside Twitter.

